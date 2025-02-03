Derez De’Shon talks 3 Da Hardway, Russ, and Hardaway

Derez De’Shon popped onto the scene in 2017 with his hit song “Hardaway,” which went platinum on the Billboard charts and ten times platinum in the hood. Since then, Derez has made himself a mainstay in the game, dropping music with stars like Russ. His 2022 release “Bigger Than Me” was filled with bangers. He’s currently working on his latest project “I’m Not OK,” which he says should be out before the end of March. Derez stepped into the Star studio to catch us up on everything.

How did “3 Da Hardaway” come together?

Goldmouf Goon was in that studio, he came up with it, he called me, we did the track. Ralo came home, put that verse on there and we went crazy, he was ready for it. We’ve been locked in for some years. That’s like real family to me. I’ve been on every album while he was locked up, you know what I’m saying? He been on my album and I’m working on a new album now. He on there.

How did you come up with your hit song “Hardaway“?

Taking the Hardaway, Living life, trying to figure it out, you know what I’m saying? Like I say, all my music come from within. So everything come from something I’ve been through, going through my folks going through or something, you know what I’m saying?

Did you know the song was going to be a hit?

Nah, I didn’t. I really wasn’t even. I ain’t know how to feel about it, you know what I’m saying? Like, I knew it was a task, though. Cause everybody was making that other kind of music. So it was like, let your try. Let’s see what gonna happen with it.

Another one of my favorite songs by you is “Fallen” featuring Russ. Russ is one of my favorite artists. How did that song come together?

Well, I had the record already, and I had sent it to Russ. We had a conversation and I was like, bro, I want you to get on there. And he was like, bet, send me something. And I sent it. He sent it right back. And I’m a fan of Russ, too. So I was like, man, Russell, Russ on here?

That was a huge feature. Like, how did you find out about Russ?

One of my buddies had put me on to him, man. He a cool. A close partner of his, too. And he was like, y’all need to link, bro. Y’all need to do some work, and we made it happen.

What is some advice you have for upcoming artists?

I would tell them, don’t lose faith. Keep going. Keep being yourself. Keep being genuine. Keep being unique. It’s gonna happen with the consistency. Build a fan base and just stay true to yourself and don’t let nobody alter that.

Do you feel like you helped start the emotional music wave?

I do. I honestly do feel like I made it OK for other artists to be… What’s the word? Yeah, emotional. Just true with themselves. Speak on their pain, you know what I’m saying? But I don’t take it away from none of them. Everybody got their own way of doing it, but I definitely feel like I played a major role in a majority of artists doing it.

Do you ever think your music is too sad?

I don’t think that I don’t feel like I’m giving them too much sadness, but I do hear here and there like, hey, man, when you gonna be happy? When you gonna make some good upbeat music? So that’s definitely on the way I’m definitely popping out with some turnt stuff soon.

How is you and Goldmouf Famgoon’s relationship?

Goldmouf Famgoon, That’s the fam. That’s a brother to me. Just like Ralo, man. Good dude. You know, when I need somebody to call and holla at, he right there. You know what I’m saying? And it’s a real relationship. It don’t have to be just about music or doing. And I can really call him. Blah. Hey, bro, I got this going on. And he gonna listen.