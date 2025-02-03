Meet the 2025 Game Changers of Sib’s Breakfast Club

Sib’s Breakfast Club is a marketing company that operates Notel Offices, a co-working space that doubles as a networking hub for Black professionals. Each year, a photo is taken to showcase individuals who are impactful in their industries and communities. These individuals are known as the Game Changers. This year’s class, dubbed “The Professionals,” consists of outstanding leaders who exemplify excellence in their careers and demonstrate a solid commitment to community growth.

“This year, my total focus was on business professionals who work for companies and organizations,” said co-founder Sibyl Holloway. “As Black professionals, it can be extremely challenging to advance in our careers. We are often met with obstacles others may never face. Despite this, these individuals have made significant impacts at their companies and within their communities.”

On Dec. 16, a powerful photo was taken at Notel Private Membership Club to honor Sib’s Breakfast Club’s 12th Annual African American Business Leaders, Innovators and Game Changers. “The men and women pictured here have truly made a marked difference in their professions and beyond,” Holloway added. “We honor and salute their achievements, resilience and contributions.”

Below is the roster of the 2025 Game Changers. Holloway hopes these tributes inspire the next generation of leaders to remain steadfast in their pursuit of career excellence:

• Veronica Bobbitt, president, American Federation of Government Employees

• Cherice Carter, vice president, Northern Trust

• Brian Jackson, Fox News

• Theodore “Chip” Davis, board chair, Strengthening Our Community Alliance

• Henry Florez, Chicago Urban League

• Tyra Martin, WGN

• Dan Duster, Huntington Bank

• Sibyl Holloway, Sib’s Breakfast Club

• Mel Roberson, regional vice president

• Eve Benton, managing broker, Exit Strategy Realty

• LaToya Trotter, electrical engineer, ComEd

• Maurice Clarke, Travelers Insurance

• Jen Mason, vice chancellor, City Colleges of Chicago

• Yvette Warren, Legacy Charter School

• Jewell Hillery, WGN

• Sanja Noble, director of treasury operations

• Tammi Davis, Obama Foundation

• Sacella Smith, Illinois Department of Commerce

• Dawne Collier, MD, UIC

Sib’s Breakfast Club continues its intentional work of highlighting Black excellence through networking, event creation and community-focused initiatives. The Game Changers does more than recognize individuals—it shows the reality of Black professionals doing impactful work and underscores the importance of power and networking.