A’ja Wilson shows off A’One shoes for 1st time (photos)

A’ja Wilson’s official Nike sneaker line, A’One, has been revealed for the first time, and fans have a lot to say.

The two-time WNBA champion and three-time MVP took to her IG page where the 28-year-old icon stunted with her long-awaited shoe for the first time.

Wilson is smiling gloriously with her eyes closed and a look of serenity washed across her visage. She is cradling her hot pink Nike shoe, A’One, in her right hand as if she were delicately holding an infant.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time Defensive Player of the Year showed off the shoe on Tuesday, Feb. 4, on IG and X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “No Leaks @nikebasketball, A’ONE HAS ARRIVED.”

Nike also added another post on X, stating that the créme de la créme of women’s basketball finally has a shoe that is congruent with her elite skillset and illustrious career:

“When you’re Top Tier, the shoes gotta be too. Nike A’One coming May 2025,” the shoe and apparel goliath stated.

Over on IG, Nike used a short clip to introduce the A’One shoe brand: “Introducing the A’One. Unapologetically designed for the 2x WNBA Champion, 3x MVP, 6x All-Star @aja22wilson. Coming May 2025.”

Nike ended the video by showing off Wilson’s personalized branding symbol alongside the iconic “swoosh.”

Wilson’s sneaker will debut in the all-over “Pink Aura” colorway, with elements paying homage to the 28-year-old’s life, such as the embroidery behind the tongue, which shows love to her parents. The Las Vegas Aces star’s kicks also feature pearl motifs throughout the body, serving as a love letter and nod to her grandmother, Hattie Rakes, who gave her the jewelry as a child.

And don’t worry, Wilson’s A’Ones sneakers are set to be released alongside an apparel collection featuring sweats, slides, shorts and more, so you can get those ‘fits off.

Nike told Footwear News in 2024 that they wanted to create “an optimal combination of cushioning, traction, fit and support” that’s “comfortable and durable for 40 minutes” of basketball.

The lead footwear designer for the A’One collection, Ben Nethongkome, told the Review-Journal Wilson corrected Nike on the sneaker’s design and functionality.

“She was like, ‘No, no, no. We need something that looks fast and matches my energy on court, matches my game,'” Nethongkome recalled. “So the team went back to the drawing board — and she was right.”

Sneakerheads and A’ja Wilson fans assess the A’One shoes

One fan may have summarized the sentiment of millions of Wilson fans when he said on X: “i hope you can feel how excited and in love we all are with your A’Ones,” adding a succession of red heart emojis.

“Ngl, these is hard. I’m not just saying that cause she is Basketball Bae,” a user surmised, while another exclaimed, “Yea Nike went crazy with the A’Ones These are my next hoop shoes for sure.”

A third respondent said “These aren’t bad. She should’ve had a signature shoe years ago with her accolades. The league should’ve been putting their machine behind her,” while a fourth added, “Icl the WNBA signature shoes be colder than NBA player’s shoes.”