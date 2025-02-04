Karlous Miller discusses the ‘We Them Ones Comedy Tour’

Karlous Miller has been making audiences laugh for over two decades. After 18 seasons as a full-time cast member on “Wild ‘N Out,” he has transformed into one of comedy’s standout voices. Now hosting the “85 South Show,” Miller is preparing for the We Them Ones tour, a nationwide comedy tour hosted by Mike Epps, where he will headline alongside Kountry Wayne and Lil Duval.

What about this comedy tour will be different than your previous tours?

What can you expect that’s gonna be different? How about a whole show that you can enjoy? The whole show is good, man. Everybody’s bringing it. The energy is high, Miller said. They got the good screens out. We got a nice stage, nice DJ. It’s just a party, man. It’s unlike any other show that you just show up, sit down, laugh and leave. It’s a party, bro. You’re going to really feel the energy throughout the whole arena.

What do you love the most about comedy?

The unpredictability of it. Just being spontaneous, man. Comedy has opened so many doors for me just from doing animations and cartoons and voiceovers and movies and TV shows and reality TV. It’s just so many things that comedy has allowed me to do, man. And just off an ability that I was naturally born with to make people laugh.

Why is stand-up so hard to do?

Because you don’t get to redo it. You have to do it right. You can’t do another cut; you can’t edit it out. It’s the immediate feedback. When you doing stand-up comedy you gotta be prepared at all times.

The chemistry between you, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean is why the “85 South Show” is so successful. Why were they your perfect cohosts?

That’s how we really kick it. That’s how we do, like on camera and off camera. It only made sense to make it a show because we really would be doing that for hours. On “Wild N Out,” all that down time that we had, being around them guys for 12, 13, 14 hours a day. Pretty much just from the time you wake up to eat breakfast until it’s time to shut it down.

What is some advice you have for up-and-coming comedians?

Getting a job don’t mean that you’re not talented. Looking back before, I was doing entertainment, like comedy full time and having a job, I couldn’t wait to get off work back then just so I could practice my passion. You got to have that love and that passion. Whatever time that you got, if you got passion, you got to dedicate that extra time to that. And don’t quit that job. Make that job fire you, man. Don’t quit your job.