WNBA star Angel Reese has secured yet another important appointment to add to her impressive portfolio of corporate endorsements and industry partnerships within the past year.

Reese appointed to Met Gala committee

Reese, the polarizing basketball player who has been equally vilified and beloved by fans, announced she will be on the committee for this year’s Met Gala that takes place in New York on May 5.

Olympic gold medalists join committee

The “Bayou Barbie” will be joined on the committee by icons of other sports including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles of gymnastics and Sha’Carri Richardson of track and field.

According to Vogue magazinem the superstar trio will be joined on the 2025 Costume Institute Benefits Host Committee by music maestro André 3000, legendary director Spike Lee and actress Ayo Edebiri.

James, others to serve as honorary chairs

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will serve as the honorary chair while auto racing champion Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour were named the vice chairs.

The 22-year-old Reese, who was invited to the Met Gala in 2024, will be starting her sophomore year with the Chicago Sky on May 16.

Gala pays homage to Black fashion

This year’s theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” a tribute to Black men’s style, dandyism and tailoring.

The theme was inspired by guest curator Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

“Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies,” Miller said in a statement to Vogue. “It asks questions about identity, representation and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality and power. This exhibition explores dandyism as both a pronouncement and a provocation.”

The Met Gala will take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.