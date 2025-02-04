Black Business Spotlight: Terrence Upshaw of Astorre Faenza

Terrence Upshaw is the CEO, founder and creative director of his brand Astorre Faenza. Upshaw released his first piece back in 2018, selling clothes by word of mouth. Seven years later, his clothes are in some of the biggest cities in America, including Miami, Atlanta and New York, and this year he signed his first NIL athlete, Keyshawn Miller. We will be highlighting Black businesses and entrepreneurs all month long, and our latest Black business spotlight is Terrence Upshaw.

When did you decide to start taking designing clothes seriously?

I saw people genuinely gravitating toward the pieces that I was putting out. I started with some ugly bulletproof vests for one of my homie’s music video and people wanted to buy them. I thought to myself like if they’ll buy this then I need to keep going.

Was it hard giving up football?

It wasn’t hard giving up football and being an athlete. I tore my triceps, and the doctor told me if it was to tear again, I’d never be able to use that arm. So, it was either football or my left arm. I chose my left arm.

What’s the hardest part of being an entrepreneur?

The hardest part of the entrepreneur journey is staying consistent. Those days you not seeing results is the times you have to still be as consistent or going harder.

Where do you see your brand going in the next five to 10 years?

Next 5-10 years I see Astorre making a strong name for itself in the luxury streetwear market. And hopefully I’ve collaborated with some heavy hitters such as Nike, Supreme, Eric Emmanuel.

What is your advice to upcoming designers?

My advice to anybody who wants to start is know the crowd you want to sell to. Like you don’t need to know the perfect group of people or your specific demographic of people, you just need to go do it. A lot of people have great ideas but never put them into motion. Just start with that first piece. Best advice I can give is you gotta just do it.

How did growing up in New York influence your fashion sense and style?

Growing up in New York you got to be fly every day. Whether you are chilling in the hood or going out on a nice day, being fly is a must. You really gotta pop out and show people no Kendrick Lamar pun intended. I had a couple uncles and older family and friends who put money towards some popular brands too so that background also helped me lean into making clothes and selling them.