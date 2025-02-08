Denzel Washington nearly bit his tongue ‘half-off’

Denzel Washington “bit his tongue almost half-off” and is struggling to speak. The incident marks an unexpected challenge for the veteran actor, who has appeared in over 50 films throughout his career.

The 70-year-old actor revealed he suffered the random ordeal some months ago that has been “forced to slow down” as he deals with his “swollen mouth organ”. Washington’s condition highlights the vulnerability that even seasoned performers face in their daily lives.

“That’s why you pray every day. I’m like, OK, Lord, I’m here, I think this is what you wanted me to do. Now I’m not sure why, but one can say coincidence and serendipity and all those things,” he told The New York Times when asked how religion fits into his career. “I bit my tongue almost half-off a few months ago. It’s affecting my speech. It forces me to slow down. I have to use it. I have a line: “‘Whither will you that I go to answer this your charge?’ It’s hard because my tongue is swollen. It has affected everything.” Speech impediments can significantly impact an actor’s performance, with studies showing that clear diction is crucial for stage presence.

The ‘Equalizer’ star did not clarify how he came to cause himself the injury nor did he reveal whether he had received any medical treatment in the wake of it. Tongue injuries can take several weeks to months to heal completely, according to medical experts.

But the Academy Award-winning actor now applies a religious viewpoint to everything in life and has even found that the themes of “jealousy and envy” found in the Shakespearean play ‘Othello‘ – which he is currently starring in on Broadway – have taken on a new meaning for him. This marks Washington’s third appearance on Broadway, following his acclaimed performances in “Fences” and “A Raisin in the Sun.”

“At this point, everything I’m doing is through the lens of what God thinks, not what they think. I don’t know what they think. You go down that hole, you’ll never come out of that,” he said. “When people say, ‘What do you want people to get from this movie?’ or ‘What do you want them to get from this play?’ I always say, ‘It depends upon what they bring to it.'” Washington’s spiritual approach to his craft has been a consistent theme throughout his four-decade career in entertainment.

“There’s some interesting themes [in ‘Othello’] of jealousy and envy and pain and death. And Kenny, the brilliant director, he’s putting it in what he calls the near future. So all of those things — jealousy, envy — it takes on a whole new thing with the information age,” Washington explained. The modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy has already garnered significant attention in the theater community.

Despite his current challenge, Washington‘s commitment to his craft remains unwavering. His portrayal of Othello comes at a time when classical theater is experiencing a renaissance on Broadway, with several Shakespeare productions drawing diverse audiences.

The actor’s career spans over 40 years, during which he has won two Academy Awards, one Tony Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. His current role as Othello adds another layer to his already impressive theatrical resume, demonstrating his versatility as a performer across multiple mediums.

Theater critics have noted that Washington’s current condition adds an unexpected layer of authenticity to his portrayal of Othello, a character whose powerful presence is often conveyed through both physical and verbal command of the stage. The actor’s ability to adapt to this challenge speaks to his professional resilience.

Despite the injury affecting his speech, Washington continues to perform eight shows a week on Broadway, showcasing his dedication to the craft and his ability to overcome physical obstacles. His perseverance serves as an inspiration to fellow actors and demonstrates the demanding nature of live theater performance.