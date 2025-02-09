DJ Stormy Monroe rocks Super Bowl LIX

The New Orleans native is ready to make history at her hometown’s biggest party of the year

Meet the queen of the turntables taking over Super Bowl Sunday

New Orleans is about to turn up the heat this Super Bowl Sunday, and it’s not just because of the football. Local legend DJ Stormy Monroe is bringing her signature beats to the pre-game festivities at the Caesars Superdome, proving that sometimes the best talent is found right in your own backyard.

From NOLA classrooms to national spotlight

Picture this: A young girl from New Orleans, walking the halls of Edna Karr High School, dreaming big but never imagining she’d one day be spinning tracks at the biggest sporting event in America. That’s the story of DJ Stormy Monroe, who traded in her artist management clipboard for turntables and never looked back.

Back in 2015, Monroe was just dipping her toes into the DJ world, mixing beats between her day job commitments. But by 2018, something magical happened – she decided to bet on herself, taking her DJ career full-time. And boy, did that bet pay off!

When New Orleans magic meets NFL energy

If you’re wondering what makes DJ Stormy Monroe special, it’s simple: she’s got that New Orleans soul running through her veins. Growing up in the birthplace of jazz, she absorbed the city’s rich musical heritage like a sponge. Her sound is a perfect gumbo of influences, from the traditional brass bands of Bourbon Street to the bounce beats of the modern-day Big Easy.

The road to Super Bowl glory

This isn’t Monroe’s first rodeo with the NFL. She’s become such a hit with the league that they’re bringing her back for the third straight Super Bowl. Why? Because she knows exactly how to read a crowd and keep the energy flowing like the Mississippi River.

Making history in the Big Easy

This year’s Super Bowl LIX is serving up something extra special. Not only is Monroe representing her hometown, but she’s also part of a historic moment. The game features the second-ever Super Bowl matchup between Black quarterbacks, with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes ready to light up the field. Add 22-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar to the mix for the halftime show, and you’ve got yourself a cultural celebration for the ages.

More than just a DJ

Fun fact: If Monroe looks familiar, you might have caught her on OWN Network’s “Ready to Love.” But don’t expect her next TV appearance to be about finding romance – she’s got bigger plans brewing, this time focusing on her true love: music.

What’s next for NOLA’s finest

After she’s done making the Superdome shake, Monroe isn’t slowing down one bit. She’s hitting the road as the official tour DJ for R&B legends 112, proving that her Super Bowl appearance is just one stop on her journey to the top.

The perfect homecoming

There’s something magical about coming full circle, and that’s exactly what DJ Stormy Monroe is doing. From practicing her craft in local clubs to commanding the pre-game excitement at the Super Bowl, she’s showing the world what New Orleans talent is made of.

For Monroe, this isn’t just another gig – it’s a love letter to her city, a testament to her journey, and a preview of the greatness yet to come. As the Super Bowl spotlight shines on New Orleans, DJ Stormy Monroe is ready to remind everyone why they call it the Big Easy: because nobody makes it look easier to turn a crowd into a party than this hometown hero.

Keep up with DJ Stormy Monroe’s journey by following her Instagram adventures at @DJStormyMonroe. Trust us, you won’t want to miss what this New Orleans queen has up her sleeve next.