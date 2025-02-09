Lil Meech clowned by The Game after 50 Cent cuts him off

The Game laughed at Lil Meech after he seemed hurt that 50 Cent cut him off when his father, Big Meech, aligned himself with Rick Ross, an avowed enemy of Fifty.

50 Cent unfollowed Lil Meech on Instagram

Fifty felt slighted because he felt he resurrected the legend of the Black Mafia Family after it seemed to dissolve into obscurity. Fifty produced the ultra-popular “BMF” series, which catapulted Big Meech and brother Southwest T back into the national limelight. So 50 Cent, seeing Big Meech connect with Rick Ross, unfollowed Lil Meech, which flummoxed the younger Meech.

Lil Meech is hurt that 50 Cent cut him off

“I can’t believe this man,” Lil Meech wrote in part on Instagram. “U act as if I’m your enemy I’ve only showed u love. I’m human I go thru my own s— but I never switched up on u.”

When The Game saw that Lil Meech was crushed, he hopped on IG. He reposted a screenshot of 50 Cent’s conversation with Lil Meech.

The Game laughs at Lil Meech

The Game said this:

“Just seen a text from Lil Meech to 50 that got me dying. Hey Lil Meech, you were supposed to be like ‘F you, this BMF and I’m standing with my pops!’” The Game penned on his IG page. “Now me and Fifth got our own issues, but them s— on pause while I post this. Then Fifth said ‘what’s your lil a– gon’ do?’ I damn near spit my water out. What happened to ‘gangsta’ man? Big Meech, you can’t let 50 get at you like that!”

The Game also posted a parting shot, adding:

“So do I take BMF off my favorites on Prime now that y’all hate each other? LOL.”

Even 50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson laugh at Lil Meech

50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson, also joined in on the laughs. He said Lil Meech was mistaken to believe that the “BMF” series was anything more than just a money-making venture.

“It’s a bunch of people out here that might need to hear this. You thought you was special? You really thought you was special. Who told you you were special? You thought you were special,” he said as he laughed uproariously.

50 Cent accuses Big Meech of being a rat

Fifty had earlier accused Big Meech, who was imprisoned along with Southwest T for decades for leading the BMF.

In an inflammatory post, Fifty posted a photo of a large rat with the words underneath, “I think I’m Big Meech.” Fifty then warned Big Meech that he would soon be exposed.

“The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with (Tammy Cowin), her tell-all Docu reveals the truth,” Fifty said.

“He had Tammy Cowin[s] doing all his dirty work, her new tell all break it down. Screech directed her and connected her to people to get his time cut,” Fifty said in a follow up post.

Cowins was previously a business partner of Big Meech’s and was allegedly a federal informant for the FBI.