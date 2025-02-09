Lil Wayne slams Kendrick Perkins after shading Nicki Minaj

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj got each other’s back.

This much can easily be discerned after ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins threw the Pink Barbz shade this past week.

Perkins, famous for his hilarious hot takes and analogies while providing commentary for ESPN’s various shows, was discussing the NBA trade deadline this past week. He said the Golden State Warriors were disappointed they couldn’t trade for a bigger star than Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. The Warriors were trying to entice NBA icons LeBron James or Kevin Durant to their team.

Kendrick Perkins delivers an insulting hot take on Nicki Minaj

While Perkins was speaking, he made this analogy that can be seen as insulting to both Butler and Nicki Minaj.

“I was looking for the Warriors. I’m thinking they’re going to go out there and get a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift, but they ended up getting a Nicki Minaj,” he said.

Obviously, Perkins believes that Minaj is a tier or two beneath Beyoncé and Swift, but her fans believe that she is a bonafide A-list act.

Lil Wayne responds to Kendrick Perkins with fire

Lil Wayne and Minaj fans saw the comment and criticized Perkins for his imprudent analogy.

Lil Wayne spat fire on his X account: “The Warriors thought they were getting a Taylor Swift or a Beyoncé and ended up getting a #KendrickPerkins. Stop playin bish,” he tweeted.

Fans also pummel Kendrick Perkins for dissing Nicki Minaj

Other fans joined in on castigating Perkins for dissing Minaj.

“It’s about time y’all started to defend her. I really appreciate this tweet. So much.”

Following Wayne and the Barbz’s onslaught, Perkins crawled back to his account, very contrite and newly aware of the vast and ornery Minaj fanbase.

“Wish I would’ve known about the Barbz before my Nicki Minaj take,” Perkins said. “Don’t charge it to my heart. My apologies, I don’t want no smoke!” Minaj had gotten Lil Wayne’s back last year when Jay-Z and the NFL announced that Kendrick Lamar would perform during the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans.

Wayne told his fans that the decision emotionally crushed him because he had fully expected to represent Crescent City.’

Minaj blasted the decision.

“This too shall pass,” Minaj said on her Instagram page. But what you have done for hip-hop culture will remain. It will stand the test of time. Many times, our greatest and most dehumanizing test is just a way for God to get the glory. You were simply used in a war of egos. To people who are empty inside, all they have is their temporary power.”