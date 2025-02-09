Ye West demands Kendrick Lamar yells ‘free Diddy’

Kanye West has petitioned everyone from Kendrick Lamar to President Donald Trump to work to free Diddy from federal confinement during his reprehensible Twitter tirades this past week.

Ye, who also penned a multiplicity of objectionable posts that were deemed antisemitic, misogynistic, and pro-Adolf Hilter, pleaded with Trump to pardon Diddy. Sean “Diddy” Combs will face trial in May 2025 for a multitude of crimes related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution.

Kanye West pleads with President Trump to free Diddy

“Free Puff,” Ye wrote in all caps on X in the first missive of the barrage of tweets, later adding, “@realDonaldTrump please free my brother Puff.” Combs. The U.S. Department of Justice asserts that he engineered an intricate scheme in which he “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill sexual desires.”

Kanye West wants Kendrick Lamar to ‘scream free Diddy’

The College Dropout album mastermind, whom many believe has gone crazy, also demanded that Kendrick Lamar “scream ‘free Diddy'” when he performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 9, according to The Neighborhood Talk.

Diddy is also facing more than 100 civil lawsuits from women and men who claim that the Bad Boy boss sexually and physically assaulted them and forced or coerced them into sexual activity during hedonistic “freak off” parties.

Combs faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges, Justice Department prosecutors stated.

Kanye West goes off on profane tirades

During Ye’s profanity-filled tweets, he renounces fellow “celebrity n—-s and b—-es [who] is p—y” — who “watch our brother rot and never say s–t.”

Trump is not averse to pardoning or commuting the sentences of federal prison inmates who are rappers. He approved the release of hip-hop heads like Kodak Black and Death Row co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris, which created a loyal supporter in icon Snoop Dogg.

Many fans denounce Kanye West

Many fans, however, do not believe Kendrick Lamar, who will command the most prominent television stage of his career, will say anything regarding the Diddy debacle.

Now, why would he ask for Kendrick to do that? That’s a clear setup.

Kanye thinks he is smart, but he isn’t. He’s trying to get people to shift their attention to himself and make Kendrick seem like a bad guy.

One Is In Jail From The Choices HE Made, The Other One Is Free Because Of Choices He Made, If Kdot Screams Out Anything Tonight It Doesn’t Need To Be “Free Diddy “It Needs To Be “Kanye Take Your Meds & Go To Bed“. Y’all Ain’t Noticed That He does this Every Time Another Rapper Is Getting All The Attention?

shut him up for god sake, wire his mouth shut again

Kanye needs to go back in hiding 🤦🏾‍♀️

First of all, he wrote for Kendrick, so we know what time it is. He better scream it, or Kanye will tell it all.