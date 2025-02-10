Despite the fact Kanye West has been denounced as a virulent antisemite, which has had profound personal consequences for him, he continued his disreputable tirades against Jews and other perceived enemies in the past week.

Ye is promoting Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany

Now Ye is selling t-shirts with swastikas emblazoned on the front on his website, yeezy.com. Most people are completely flummoxed as to why a Black man would sell the pernicious symbol of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party from the Third Reich. The odious symbol remains in circulation today as White supremacist groups use it to spread their noxious ideology.

In one of the more bizarre and detestable statements amid his blizzard of antisemitic posts, Ye declared, “IM A NAZI” in all caps over the weekend. “I LOVE HITLER. NOW WHAT B—–S.”

Ye paid for a confusing TV ad during the Super Bowl

Moreover, Yeezy paid millions of dollars for a television ad that ran in the middle of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, directing people to his website.

According to The Daily Mail, Fox has declined to comment about the ads that ran on Fox-owned stations in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Deadline reported that the Ye ad aired “four times on LA’s KTTV (Fox 11), twice on Philadelphia’s WTXF, and once on Atlanta’s WAGA. It also ran twice on KTVI-TV in St. Louis, a Fox affiliate owned by Nexstar.”

Interestingly enough, the Los Angeles Times reported that the running of the ads happened as Ye simultaneously deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“I’m logging out of Twitter,” he wrote in a farewell post that has now been deleted. “I appreciate Elon (Musk) for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board.”

Kanye West resoundingly denounced by the ADL and others

The Anti-Defamation League resoundingly condemned Ye’s post over the weekend, saying:

“As if we needed further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website – a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika,” the organization said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “Kanye was tweeting vile antisemitism nonstop since last week. There’s no excuse for this kind of behavior. Even worse, Kanye advertised his website during the Super Bowl, amplifying it beyond his already massive social media audience.”