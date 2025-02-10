Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole bashed for being Eagles fan

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was subjected to another round of pummeling from Taylor Swift fans for cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Kayla Nicole and Taylor Swift on hand for Super Bowl LIX

Swift was in attendance as her superstar boyfriend (Kelce) played for the Kansas City Chiefs, who got steamrolled by the Eagles, 40-22 — which was an even bigger blowout than the final score indicated (it was 34-0 and 40-6 before KC scored two late touchdowns).

Nicole flaunts her Eagles loyalty to her IG followers

On her Instagram Stories, Nicole was amid the multitudes of Eagles fans after the team scored one of their many touchdowns. “Where’s the bandwagon emoji?” Nicole, on the right, said in the video.

Kayla Nicole stormed the field with other fans after Eagles win

After the Eagles thoroughly vanquished the Chiefs, Nicole joined the Eagles contingent on the field as the on-air sports broadcast personality for “I’m Athlete Daily” for Revolt TV.

“They said there’s room on the wagon yall,” she wrote alongside a slow motion video of herself blowing on confetti while Kendrick Lamar’s ubiquitous smash hit “Not Like Us” blared in the background.

Kayla Nicole shares how Swifties have tormented her relentlessly

Three weeks ago, Nicole elaborated on the conundrum on the “Special Forces” podcast of being the ex of Kelce who is now dating the global superstar singer.

“Yeah it’s pretty constant, exhausting,” she said as tears streamed down her face regarding the incessant attacks from the Swifties.

“It doesn’t matter, I could post about this guy being blue and people will have a response about an ex in their new situation,” she said. “It’s inadvertently affected me to the point where it makes me question my overall value as a person.”

“I think I’m still trying to figure out how to deal with it,” she said.

To Nicole, this is a form of poetic justice for the hell she has had to endure.