Autumn Lockwood, 1st Black female coach to win Super Bowl

Coach Autumn Lockwood was practically walking on air when her Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, but perhaps for slightly different reasons than the rest of the ebullient victors.

Autumn Lockwood makes history

With the Eagles trouncing the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, Lockwood made history as the first Black female coach to ever win the Lombardi Trophy.

Autumn Lockwood makes history a 2nd time

The former Atlanta Falcons strength and conditioning coach was also the first Black female — and fourth female overall — to ever make a Super Bowl when the Eagles lost to these same Chiefs two years ago.

In 2023, the Philadelphia City Council paid homage to Lockwood by drawing up a resolution to celebrate Lockwood’s momentous achievement.

A dream deferred for Autumn Lockwood, but not denied

Linebacker Brandon Graham said that the team had hoped to reward Lockwood with her first Super Bowl ring back in 2023.

“It’s been a great year for us,” Graham said, according to Winning Her Way. “We’re hoping to get her her first ring.”

That dream has come to fruition with the victory in the Super Bowl LIX win in New Orleans on Sunday. Lockwood posed with the trophy in the Eagles locker room.

Autumn Lockwood’s father is a former football coach

Lockwood got her start when she played soccer and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in criminal justice with a minor in psychology in 2015. Her father is a former cornerbacks coach for the school.

According to Winner Her Way, In 2018, Lockwood joined the basketball staff of East Tennessee State University as the Assistant Director of Basketball Sports Performance after serving as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

The NFL was always the end game for Autumn Lockwood

Lockwood evolved into a similar role as the University of Houston’s Director of Olympic Sports Performance, Kevin McCadam, told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2023. He was sad to see her move onto the NFL, her ultimate goal.

“When this opportunity came up to go to Philly, it was kind of a no-brainer to encourage her to go,” McCadam told the outlet. “We hated to see her leave and [were] wanting to continue to help and watch her grow with our athletes. But it’s kind of hard to pass up when your dream opportunity comes your way.”

Christian Elliss, a linebacker on the Eagles, said Lockwood has been an invaluable asset to the team.

“There’s been a few times this season where I clicked five, I’m not feeling so good,” Elliss told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m kind of stressed, and they’re able to talk to you and just help you and help talk you through it. I think that’s the biggest thing. Because a lot of times, you feel like you can’t talk to anybody about it because you have to perform. But she’s just been great. She helps us with that.”