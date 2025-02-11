Big Meech finally responds to 50 Cent’s ‘rat’ accusation

Black Mafia Family co-founder Big Meech was recently released from a 20-year prison stint — only to be locked down in a public beef with one of the country’s most notorious and ruthless trollers.

Rapper-turned-TV producer 50 Cent was offended — and perhaps hurt — that Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory Sr. aligned himself with Fifty’s longtime enemy Rick Ross, who is producing Meech’s upcoming “Welcome Home” concert in suburban Miami. There is a certain symmetry in that Rick Ross immortalized Big Meech in the hit song, “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast)” in 2010.

50 Cent feels betrayed by BMF founder Big Meech

It was 50 Cent, however, who revived the BMF legend with the creation of the popular TV series “BMF” starring Big Meech’s son, Demetrious “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. Moreover, Fifty even put Lil Meech into an acting school after casting him which has turned the younger Meech into a national celebrity.

When Fifty learned that Big Meech was affiliating with Ricky Rozay instead of him, Fifty began an all-out assault on the elder Meech, and he cut off Lil Meech in the process.

50 Cent continues his all-out verbal assault on Big Meech

Fifty commenced the war of words by posting a photo of a large rat, putting the words “I think I’m Big Meech” underneath it, then threatening the former drug lord that he will be exposed in an upcoming documentary.

In another post, Fifty claims that Big Meech gave up evidence that helped imprison someone else.

50 Cent claims Big Meech is a rat who sold out his drug lord affiliate

“You tricked Cuff off the street. You told Tammy (Cowins) to tell, b—h,” Fifty said in the inflammatory post for his 33 million Instagram followers. “Cuff” is a St. Louis drug lord whose full name is Dionne “Cuffy” Gatling. Cowins accused Big Meech of cooperating with authorities. Cuffy also believes that the latter was vital in facilitating Meech’s alleged cooperation, which got Meech locked up.

This incessant attack on Meech prompted him to address the public for the first time.

Big Meech denies that he ratted out anyone

“I wasn’t gonna address this ’cause I’m not trying to let nobody trick me off the streets. I never folded, I never told, never will. Death before dishonor. Always, with me.”

50 Cent mocks Big Meech’s upcoming concert

50 Cent has unleashed a barrage of posts mocking Meech, calling him a pedophile, and even denouncing Meech’s upcoming “Welcome Home” concert a joke.

“Y’all gone be disappointed when Lil Baby don’t show up?” 50 asked rhetorically in another IG post. “[Meech] can’t even go. He on house arrest.”

In a subsequent post, Fifty asked, “If the artist on the bill don’t show up, are you gonna want a refund? Big Screech is not even gonna be there. He can’t go out after 6 pm, but don’t take my word for it. Go ‘head, knock yourself out!”