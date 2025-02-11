Judge Glenda Hatchett empowers with ‘Dare to Take Charge’

Why is it so important to share experiences like the water fountain incident in this moment of our history?

Because we have to learn from our history, and I don’t believe, that black history is just for February, nor is black history just for black people, that it is a national history, it is a worldwide history, and if we aren’t giving voice to these experiences, and if we aren’t sharing them with new generations, then how will they understand? And so it does seem strange that I could write my name and spell my name, but that I could spell and be colored, because I was not even old enough to go to school when that incident happened, but I share it as instructive.

I did get a chance to share on Instagram, the whole story of my grandmother picking me up, she was yelling at me, and I didn’t understand that, but with adult eyes. What I understand is that she was so afraid because the reality is, I could have been taken out that back door in that Sears Roebuck store in a small town in South Carolina that day, never to be seen again, never to be seen again, and I share that story because I was a child, and I was curious. I was curious as to whether the white water tasted differently, and so I went to taste it.

These two boys were enraged when they literally not just knocked me, threw me down onto the ground off of those steps that day, but those are the scars, not necessarily the physical scars that we carry, but the scars that we carry that must be then rewoven in our souls. Those are scars that you take, and you reweave them into our souls to make us stronger, to make us more resilient to make us more purposeful, and what we have to do, and why we can’t give up.

Why do you feel mentorship and tough love are essential for young people?

Because that is the way they grow, we can do a couple of things, we can mentor and love, and sometimes that mentoring requires tough love. People who watch me and continue to watch me on television over the years know I come down off the bench, sometimes it’s a hug, sometimes it’s like, look, you come back in here, there’s going to be a problem, because my sons, who are adults now, will say that I don’t forget anything.

My court reporter would laugh in my courtroom back in Atlanta because I could recite, almost verbatim, what someone had just said, even when they’ve been in my courtroom a month ago, and she would read it back, and it kind of got to be a standing joke that I could remember, and I’d say, listen. If you come back in here, don’t plan to go home. I’m giving you another chance, because I want to see you do well, but the whole thing about mentoring is critically important if we are going to have succession, if we’re going to have powerful succession, if we’re going to have superpowers in succession of people who must come behind me.

Quick story, I was at Emory University in Law School, it’s interesting I’ve rarely told this story, I’ll make it brief, and I was misdiagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease, and thankfully it was a misdiagnosis, and I ended up being very sick for a while with infectious mononucleosis, but at least I wasn’t terminally ill, and I went to this visiting black Woman Professor, who was only teaching a one hour course, and she was there, and I went to talk to her, and I had known her in the community.

And I said, I’m trying to decide whether I should just drop out for this semester, but I have to sit out for a whole year to come back, or if I should just push ahead, and she told me to leave her office, and she said I didn’t have anyone to help me, so don’t expect any help from me, and she literally told me to get up and leave, and I’m gonna tell you, when I left that door that day, I promised God, but if I were ever in a situation where I could help somebody, I was gonna do it. Now, I think I would have done that anyway, because I think that’s just who I am, that’s kind of ingrained in me, particularly with the parents that I had and the family I had, but for her to say that to me, there were so few black students, there were so few black women students, she was the black woman on the faculty.

For her not to at least be empathetic because I was sick, and I was working a full time job, I was Assistant Dean for the women in the undergraduate school and going to law school full time, I had my plate full. She had nothing encouraging to say, except to leave her office. Now I have a friend, very powerful woman, who is a powerful white woman, and she’s been woke forever, and she doesn’t know this story, but she knows of other stories, and she says, “You know, Glenda, there is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women”. I don’t know that that’s true, what I do know is that if you’re in a position to help, and you don’t help, then that is shame on you, and so that’s why I take this so seriously.

I think I would do it, anyway, but because I know what it was like to get through school to really be working full time and going to law school full time and trying to make all of these things make sense without the benefit of mentors. I want to not have other people have that experience. So we’ve got to do it, everybody’s not good at mentoring, but those who are should, and they should be encouraging. One other quick thing I will tell you is that when I would assign mentors to children in my courtroom, I would make them reciprocate.