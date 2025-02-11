Judge Glenda Hatchett empowers with ‘Dare to Take Charge’

Judge Glenda Hatchett has built an extraordinary legacy of breaking barriers and creating pathways for others. As Georgia’s first Black Chief Judge of a State Court and a pioneering figure in corporate America, she has consistently turned personal challenges into platforms for change. In an exclusive interview with rolling out, Hatchett discusses her new “Dare to Take Charge” 2025 planner, an extension of her mission to empower others to live purposefully.
What inspired you to create the planner and how do you see daily planning as a tool for living with intention?
I did it as a follow up to the book that I wrote many years ago, “Dare to Take Charge” how to live your life on purpose, and from time to time people would say they need a workbook, wish I would follow up, need Volume 2, and I thought, why not do it in the format of a calendar, so that there could be something that we think about and be very intentional day by day, and we have to not look back on last year or the year before, or our lives, for that matter, and think, well, why didn’t I get this done?
What this is planning to do is be a trigger to say, okay, we’re going to be very intentional about our goals for 2025, and then we’re going to really, as you look through the calendar, you’ll see there are places that you can write about, what your plan is, and not wait until midyear or the end of the year, and say, “Oh, I wish I had done”, and that’s not to say that you’re going to get everything done this year, but at least you are using these building blocks, and it’s like children’s Legos, we take this piece and we take this piece, and we put it together until we have a very, very firm foundation. At the end of this planner you will also see a bridge over into 2026, so that you can then start thinking ahead and not waiting for New Year’s resolutions on January of 2026, but daring you so, when you were a kid, people would say, I dare you, I dare you! I double dog, dare you? Well, that’s what I’m doing, I’m not just daring others, I’m daring myself on this journey.
What superpowers have helped shape your journey and create impact in the world?
I am old enough to remember when the world didn’t expect very much of little colored girls, and part of my superpower frankly, is derived from what my father poured into me. My father was, and will be throughout all eternity, my hero, even though he died suddenly little over 30 years ago, and what he told me is that I could be anything. I could be anything in the world, and I believe that, and that is so etched in my soul and my spirit that I really had to work for it, and that being a little colored girl, having been born and raised in the deep South, where, literally, people did not expect much of me, was that superpower that was in me, like I’m going to do this, and I attribute so much of that to my father, and how much he poured into me.
I didn’t come from a family with money, we didn’t, but I will tell you, we were rich in ways that you cannot ever measure, and my mother was this incredible spirit of energy and talent, and she was beautiful and just always doing for other people, and so I learned from my parents that you had to lift as you climb. I mean that was the challenge, that that it’s not my blessings, and my dad used to say this to me, the blessings are not to come through you for you to hoard, but rather blessings are coming to you to flow through you, to bless others, and that’s how I’ve tried to live my life, intentionally, on purpose, that it’s not just enough for me to be okay.
If there are others around me who can benefit, and I can lift up and encourage, and so I think that’s where my superpowers come from, from a community and neighborhood and church and school teachers who loved me and poured into me and encouraged me, and for that I am enormously grateful, and so it is my responsibility. I’m just gonna bottom line this, that if you have power, and you don’t use it for the good of others, then you don’t deserve to have it. You do not deserve to have it.