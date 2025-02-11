Terry Crews gets real about marriage struggles and success

Terry Crews has had to “work” hard at his marriage to keep it going. His candid revelation comes at a time when celebrity divorce rates continue to rise, with studies showing that fame can increase marriage stress by up to 50%.

The 56-year-old actor has been married to Rebecca King, 59, since 1989 and admitted that they have had to "rebuild" their relationship over the years and he has had to "relearn a lot of things" in that time.

"Me and my wife have been married 36 years and, at year 20 though, it was over. And we totally rebuilt our relationship," he told People.

"And we decided we were going to be stronger together. It was a decision that we decided to make," Crews shared.

"A lot of times, people feel like love is about feelings — it's work. It's work. It's really work. You have to get better at it, it's a skill. There's a lot of things I had to relearn," he explained.

The 'America's Got Talent' host admitted that there did come a time in his marriage when both of them wanted to call it quits at different points but both he is just "glad" that those feelings didn't come at the same time for both of them.

"It's wild because there was a point when, when I wanted to quit, she didn't want to, and then when she wanted to quit, I didn't want to," he said.

"And I was just glad we didn't want to quit at the same time," he added.

Meanwhile, Terry is planning on keeping things low-key for Valentine's Day, and noted that the romantic holiday on February will see him "make the effort" by cooking at home.

"I truly believe in a homemade meal that I cook, that I do, I set the table," he said.

"It's about the human touch. It's about the effort," Crews emphasized.

Their enduring marriage has become an inspiration in Hollywood circles, where long-term relationships are increasingly rare. The couple's openness about their struggles and commitment to working through challenges has resonated with fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Crews' approach to marriage aligns with modern relationship psychology, which emphasizes the importance of active participation and continuous learning in maintaining healthy long-term partnerships. His candid sharing about relationship challenges has helped normalize the ups and downs of marriage for many couples.

As one of Hollywood's most enduring couples, Terry and Rebecca Crews continue to demonstrate that successful marriages require ongoing effort, communication, and mutual commitment. Their story serves as a powerful reminder that even celebrity relationships face similar challenges to everyday couples, but with dedication and work, these challenges can be overcome.