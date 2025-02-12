Diddy hits NBCUniversal with a $100M lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs is seeking $100 million in damages from NBCUniversal, Peacock and Ample for what he deemed a defamatory documentary in “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.”

According to the legal documents obtained by The New York Times, Diddy and his team are seeking redress for the networks recklessly promoting false and defamatory allegations, including claims of Diddy being a serial murder, committing sexual assault of minors and engineering a sex trafficking operation.

Diddy denies he’s a murderer and sex trafficker

Erica Wolff, Combs’ attorney, issued a statement condemning the documentary on multiple fronts.

“In making and broadcasting these falsehoods, among others, (the companies) seek only to capitalize on the public’s appetite for scandal without any regard for the truth and at the expense of Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial. Mr. Combs brings this lawsuit to hold (them) accountable for the extraordinary damage their reckless statements have caused,” the statement reads.

Specifically, the complainant says documentary used sources such singer Al B. Sure! who claims that the mother of three of Diddy’s children, Kim Porter, was murdered, to prevent her from revealing damning information about him.

Diddy also cites the use of Ariel Mitchell, who questioned the official cause of Kim Porter’s death, as well as commentary from Jaguar Wright, who suggested Combs had something to do with the deaths of multiple people associated with Uptown Records.

The legal team adds that none of the participants in the explosive documentary provided any credible proof of their allegations.

Diddy’s legal team says NBC did not have proof of documentary claims

