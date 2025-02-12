Meghan Markle and Kendrick Lamar lead new denim revolution

The fashion landscape witnesses another pivotal shift as bootcut jeans reclaim their spotlight in 2025, championed by two unlikely style pioneers. Meghan Markle, often dubbed the ‘people’s princess,’ and hip-hop virtuoso Kendrick Lamar have inadvertently orchestrated a denim movement that’s reshaping contemporary fashion narratives. This unexpected convergence of royal-adjacent elegance and hip-hop culture has created a unique moment in fashion history, demonstrating how style transcends traditional boundaries and social spheres.

Setting the stage at Super Bowl

The cultural zeitgeist shifted notably when Kendrick Lamar commanded the Super Bowl halftime show stage. His choice of Celine Spring/Summer 2020 flared denim became more than just performance attire – it transformed into a statement piece that resonated across fashion circles and social media platforms. The performance not only showcased his artistic prowess but also elevated bootcut jeans from a casual staple to a high-fashion statement. The distinctive silhouette of his denim choice created a visual impact that would influence fashion discussions for months to come.

Vancouver’s denim moment

In a serendipitous alignment, the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver became the backdrop for another significant style statement. Markle’s appearance in Veronica Beard’s Beverly Skinny-Flare Jeans created a parallel narrative, establishing bootcut jeans as more than just a passing trend. Her presence at the wheelchair basketball final demonstrated how versatile bootcut jeans could be, even in semi-formal settings. The choice reflected a broader shift in fashion towards comfortable yet polished looks that blur the lines between casual and formal wear.

Crafting the perfect silhouette

The modern interpretation of bootcut jeans maintains its classic DNA – a sophisticated fit through the thigh and calf before elegantly extending at the ankle. Markle’s styling approach, pairing her denim with a La Ligne navy wool-cashmere blend sweater and signature Stuart Weitzman boots, demonstrates the versatility of this revived silhouette. This combination has become a masterclass in elevated casual wear, showing how thoughtful accessorizing can transform a simple pair of jeans into a fashion statement. The Stuart Weitzman boots, a constant in her wardrobe since her 2017 engagement, add a personal touch to the ensemble while proving the timeless appeal of well-chosen accessories.

Y2K revival in motion

This denim resurgence represents more than just a singular trend. It signals a broader return to Y2K fashion sensibilities, suggesting a cyclical nature in fashion that continues to influence contemporary wardrobes. The movement hints at future revivals, with various early 2000s styles positioned for potential comebacks. Fashion historians and industry experts note that this revival differs from previous iterations, as it combines nostalgia with modern sensibilities, creating a fresh interpretation of familiar styles. The bootcut renaissance has sparked a wider conversation about sustainable fashion and the value of investing in classic pieces that transcend seasonal trends.

The art of casual elegance

The new bootcut aesthetic embraces a balance between sophistication and comfort. This approach manifests in relaxed styling choices, from volumized ponytails to natural makeup looks that enhance rather than mask. Markle‘s beauty choices at the Invictus Games exemplified this philosophy, with her middle-parted, softly volumized ponytail and fresh-faced makeup creating an approachable yet refined appearance. The subtle smoky eye and nude lip combination, along with a hint of bronzy blush, demonstrated how minimal makeup can complement rather than compete with a strong fashion statement. This beauty approach has become increasingly influential, particularly among those seeking to embrace a more authentic and sustainable approach to personal style.