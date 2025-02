Breann Satterwhite is the senior brand marketing director at Bevel, where she has launched many brands and products under Proctor & Gamble. On Feb 12, Bevel announced their first athlete ambassador, Kyle Pits of the Atlanta Falcons, at the Trap Museum and hosted a celebration after the announcement. Satterwhite was in attendance along with the CEO of Bevel. She was key in P&G breaking into the multicultural market, and she discussed multicultural marketing.