IAMGAWD breaks down his name and new album

Chicago MC IAMGAWD is carving his own lane in the city’s hip-hop scene with raw lyricism and unapologetic authenticity. Known for his gritty boom-bap sound and deep-rooted connection to Chicago’s streets, IAMGAWD is more than just a name—it’s a mantra. With his latest project, City xf GAWD, dropping Feb. 17, IAMGAWD continues to push boundaries and inspire listeners. In this interview, he breaks down the meaning behind his name, his early influences, his creative process and his thoughts on Chicago’s elite MCs.

Your name, IAMGAWD, is powerful. What’s the meaning behind it, and how does it reflect your artistry?

IAMGAWD is actually an acronym. When you break it down, it stands for “I Am Getting Ahead Without Devolving.” For those who aren’t familiar, it’s not G-O-D; it’s G-A-W-D. No blasphemy intended. I believe we all are God in some shape, form, or fashion. Even in the Bible, it says we are made in His image, so you can interpret that how you want. But, yeah, I Am Getting Ahead Without Devolving is more of a lifestyle than anything else.

What inspired you to start rapping?

I’ve been rapping for 20 years. My earliest memory of being truly impacted by music was watching the video for “Brenda’s Got a Baby” by Tupac. I was five years old, and seeing that had me hypnotized. I was scared, but I couldn’t look away. That was my first encounter with hip-hop and rap that really piqued my interest.

Your latest project, City xf GAWD—what’s the inspiration behind it?

All my projects follow the same formula: one artist (me) and one producer. I haven’t done a project with multiple producers yet. This time around, I locked in with my homie, Ill City. I always let the music lead me, and a lot of his style is very grimy, dark, heavy, gritty and boom-bap. That’s right up my alley. I was raised on that sound, and it’s my bread and butter. The emotions and energy those beats brought out reminded me of the dark side of Chicago—the other side of the train tracks, so to speak.

If you had to name five of Chicago’s elite MCs right now, who would make your list?

That would be Ju Jilla. I gotta throw Vic Spencer in there. My guy Rufus Sam is on the list, too. That’s three. I gotta add Phillmore Greene. That’s four. And to show some love to the women, I’m going with Brittney Carter. That’s five. I’d bet whatever I got on any one of them, any day.

City xf GAWD—when does it officially drop?

City xf GAWD drops Feb. 17.

Where can people find you, and where can they hear City xf GAWD when it drops?

Find me on social media. I’m most active on X and Instagram. My handle on both platforms is @GAWDemcee. I’m also getting back active on Facebook. You can send me a friend request at I Am GawdWest. As far as streaming, I’m on all platforms. Just search IAMGAWD, follow the artist profile, and you’ll find City xf GAWD when it drops.