Michael B. Jordan supports Jonathan Majors amid legal woes

In a recent interview with GQ, actor Michael B. Jordan opened up about his relationship with fellow actor Jonathan Majors, expressing pride in his friend’s resilience following a tumultuous period marked by legal issues. This comes more than a year after Majors was convicted on assault charges related to an incident involving his ex-girlfriend.

Jordan’s support for Majors

Jordan, known for his role in the Black Panther franchise, spoke highly of Majors, stating, “He’s doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy.” His comments reflect a supportive friendship, emphasizing the importance of standing by loved ones during challenging times.

Background on Jonathan Majors’ legal issues

Majors faced serious legal troubles when he was arrested in March 2023 on charges of assault and harassment brought forth by his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Following a trial, he was found guilty on two misdemeanor counts, leading to a sentence that included probation and mandatory participation in a domestic violence treatment program.

In November 2024, Jabbari dropped a federal lawsuit against Majors, which accused him of assault and defamation. This development has raised questions about the future of Majors’ career, especially in light of the significant impact these events had on his professional opportunities.

Impact on career and Marvel Studios

Majors’ legal issues have had a ripple effect on his career, particularly concerning his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Initially, he was set to play a pivotal character, Kang the Conqueror, in the upcoming Avengers films. However, following the allegations and his conviction, Marvel Studios decided to pivot away from this storyline. The fifth installment of the Avengers franchise, originally focused on Kang, has been re-titled to Avengers: Doomsday, shifting the narrative focus to Doctor Doom, a character portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.

Upcoming projects for Majors

Despite the setbacks, Majors is not stepping away from the spotlight. He is set to star in Magazine Dreams, a film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20, 2023. Majors’ performance in the film has been met with critical acclaim, earning him a standing ovation. Initially, Searchlight Pictures dropped the film following the assault charges, but Briarcliff Entertainment has since taken over distribution, with a release date set for March 21, 2025.