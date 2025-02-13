Inspiring summit empowers Black women leaders in business

The prestigious BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit is preparing to welcome influential business leaders and changemakers to Las Vegas for its landmark 2025 gathering. The four-day conference, scheduled for March 5-8 at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, aims to foster meaningful connections and celebrate the achievements of Black women who continue to reshape the corporate landscape.

A legacy of excellence

At the heart of this transformative event lies the 19th Annual Legacy Awards Gala, which serves as both an opening ceremony and a powerful testament to the enduring impact of Black women in business. The gala has become synonymous with recognizing those who have not only achieved remarkable success but have also created pathways for future generations.

This year’s Legacy Honorees represent diverse sectors of influence. American Express Chief Partner Officer Glenda McNeal has revolutionized strategic partnerships in the financial sector. Tony Award recipient Melba Moore has seamlessly bridged entertainment and entrepreneurship. Robin L. Washington’s presence on the boards of tech giants Alphabet and Salesforce, alongside industrial leader Honeywell International, exemplifies the growing influence of Black women in corporate governance.

Distinctive recognition

The summit’s Barbara Graves Award, named after the pioneering co-founder of BLACK ENTERPRISE, will honor Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Barack Obama Foundation. Jarrett’s journey from the West Wing to leading one of the most impactful foundations in America reflects the summit’s core message of transformative leadership.

The recognition of Jarrett follows in the footsteps of previous honoree Mellody Hobson, whose leadership at Ariel Investments has redefined excellence in asset management. Hobson’s influence extends beyond financial metrics, encompassing mentorship and advocacy for increased diversity in corporate America.

Innovation meets tradition

The 2025 summit introduces fresh perspectives while honoring its established legacy. This year’s program features Judy Smith, whose crisis management firm has shaped corporate narratives, and Thasunda Duckett, whose leadership at TIAA has transformed retirement planning for millions of Americans. Their recognition with the BE Legacy Award underscores the summit’s commitment to highlighting diverse forms of leadership.

Building tomorrow’s leaders

Beyond celebratory moments, the summit serves as an incubator for future leadership. Interactive workshops, strategic networking sessions, and mentor-matching opportunities create an environment where experienced executives can guide emerging talent. This approach ensures the summit’s impact extends far beyond its four-day duration.

The gathering addresses crucial challenges facing Black women in corporate America, from accessing capital to navigating board appointments. Sessions explore practical strategies for overcoming these obstacles while celebrating the progress achieved through collective effort and individual determination.

Expanding influence

The summit’s influence continues to grow, reflecting the increasing presence of Black women in executive roles across industries. From technology to finance, healthcare to entertainment, participants represent sectors that drive economic growth and social progress.

This year’s program emphasizes sustainable leadership, exploring how women can maintain their influence while nurturing the next generation of executives. The focus on succession planning and mentor relationships demonstrates a commitment to creating lasting change in corporate America.

Looking forward

As preparations continue for the 2025 gathering, the summit stands as a testament to the power of community and shared purpose. It represents more than a conference – it embodies a movement that has consistently elevated Black women’s voices in business for nearly two decades.

The upcoming summit promises to deliver unprecedented opportunities for connection, growth, and recognition. Through carefully curated programming and meaningful recognition of achievement, it continues to serve as a catalyst for change in corporate America.

For those seeking to expand their influence, develop new skills, or connect with like-minded leaders, the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit offers an unparalleled platform. The 2025 gathering is poised to write another powerful chapter in the ongoing story of Black women’s leadership in business.