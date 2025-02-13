Usher’s luxurious homes from Atlanta to Hollywood

Usher Raymond IV, the undisputed king of R&B, is not just known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances; he also boasts an impressive real estate portfolio that reflects his star status. From Atlanta to Los Angeles, Usher has made a name for himself in the real estate market, acquiring stunning properties that exude luxury and comfort.

Usher goes from Atlanta to Hollywood Hills

While Usher has deep roots in Atlanta, where he began his career, he has also made significant investments in California. His latest acquisition, a lavish home in the Hollywood Hills, showcases his penchant for high-end living. This property, along with others in his portfolio, highlights Usher’s commitment to a lifestyle of luxury.

Let’s delve into some of the remarkable homes Usher has owned throughout his illustrious career:

Hollywood Hills mansion

In 2022, he purchased a stunning five-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion in Hollywood Hills for $3.4 million. This expansive property, previously owned by supermodel Cara Delevingne and actor Jared Leto, features over 4,000 square feet of living space. The home includes an art studio, family room, game room, and even a sound studio, making it a perfect fit for the multi-talented artist. Usher later sold this property in the summer of 2024 for $3.6 million.

West Hollywood Spanish-Style home

Another notable property in his collection is a Spanish-style home in West Hollywood, which he bought in 2015 for $3.3 million. This five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence holds sentimental value as it was where he and his then-wife, Grace Miguel, experienced a significant robbery in 2018. Despite the unfortunate incident, Usher sold the home for the same price he paid, demonstrating the property’s enduring value.

Atlanta abode

Going back to his roots, Usher purchased a charming home in Atlanta in 2007 for $970,000. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom property was located near the Mercedes Benz Stadium. After over a decade of ownership, he sold it for $775,000 in 2019, showcasing the ups and downs of real estate investment.

Alpharetta mansion

One of the most significant properties in his portfolio is a nearly 11,000-square foot mansion in Alpharetta, Ga. Previously owned by L.A. Reid, who discovered Usher at the age of 14, this seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home was purchased for $1.2 million. Usher sold it in 2018 for $1.5 million, and it was last sold in 2021 for just under $2 million, indicating a solid investment.

The music star’s real estate journey reflects not only his success in the music industry but also his keen eye for valuable properties. Each home he has owned tells a story, from the luxurious amenities to the memories created within their walls. As he continues to navigate the real estate market, Usher remains a prominent figure in both the music and property investment arenas.