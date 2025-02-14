Anthony Mackie calls playing Captain America ‘everything’

Anthony Mackie believes his casting as the first Black Captain America typifies “the American dream”. His journey represents a significant milestone in Marvel’s comic book history spanning over eight decades.

The 46-year-old actor portrays the superhero in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie ‘Captain America: Brave New World‘, and landing the role “means everything” to him. The film joins the legacy of Captain America films that have captivated audiences worldwide.

He told ‘Extra’: “My grandfather was a sharecropper, my dad was a roofer and I’m Captain America. Benjamin E. Mays said we study agriculture so that our kids can study math and science, so that our grandkids can study the arts. That’s the American dream.” Mays, a prominent civil rights leader, influenced generations of activists and educators.

Anthony hopes viewers of all ages can identify with the character’s best qualities, just as he looked up to Superman when he was young. The impact of superheroes on popular culture has shaped multiple generations of fans and dreamers.

He said: “I think we’ve got away from just disappearing from reality, and going to a movie theatre and enjoying ourselves.” The enduring appeal of superhero films continues to bring audiences together in theaters worldwide.

“When I was a kid, one of my favorite superheroes was Superman because no matter what his race was, no matter what planet he was from, he had the humanity and the dignity that I can sit there and want to emulate, that I could aspire to.” This universal appeal of superheroes has transcended cultural and racial boundaries.

“And I think with Captain America, I want kids, I want adults to feel the same way. I want people to look at this character and say there’s a certain level of humanity, there’s a certain level of compassion, there’s a certain level of empathy that I would like to have in my day-to-day life, something that I can emulate, and just enjoy it.” The character has evolved significantly since its creation, reflecting changing social values.

“It’s a good movie, and it’s fun, and it’s exciting – and it’s kick-ass.” The film promises to deliver the signature blend of action and storytelling that Marvel fans have come to expect.

Anthony also produced the movie, and he is so excited for the world to see the finished product that the team has worked “really hard” on. His role as producer marks a new chapter in his involvement with the MCU.

“I hope people take away the entertainment of the film,” he shared. The production involved hundreds of talented artists and craftspeople working together to bring the story to life.

“I’m excited for people to see the movie,” Mackie expressed. The anticipation for the film has built steadily since its announcement.

“A lot of people worked really hard on this movie, and I can say that as a producer, I saw it firsthand, and I’m just so excited that hard work paid off for it to be the best movie it can be.” The collaborative effort behind the scenes brought together experts from various fields of filmmaking.

