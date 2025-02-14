Beyoncé’s nephew Julez Smith vows to protect his family

Beyonce’s nephew Julez Smith wants to “protect” his younger family members. His emergence in the fashion industry comes at a time when celebrity children are increasingly making their mark in the modeling world.

The 20-year-old model – who is the son of Solange Knowles and her ex-husband Daniel Smith – has just started to emerge on the fashion scene but his “main goal” is just to be someone that the children around him can look up to. His presence has already been noted at several major fashion events, where he’s drawn attention for both his modeling talent and his graceful handling of the spotlight.

He told TeenVogue: “It’s been protector mode since everybody was born. Just trying to be a positive role model as they get older. I think that’s been my main goal. And it’s cool, they know their cousin is a model now, so it’s like, all right, that might rub off on one of the kids… I’m really close to my family, so being the oldest is like, I got to set the tone, set the standard for them, make sure I’m in the same direction that I would want them to go.” His words reflect the deep sense of responsibility he feels toward his younger family members, particularly as he steps into the public eye.

Despite being the nephew of Grammy Award-winning superstar Beyonce – who is married to Jay-Z and has Blue Ivy, 13, and seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with him – Julez insisted that there was “nothing too much different” about his own childhood when compared to his school peers. His grounded perspective has helped him maintain authenticity in an industry often criticized for its superficiality.

He said: “Going to school and kids just being like, ‘Oh, your mama is your mama. Your auntie is your auntie.’ So, I think from as long as I can remember, first grade [or] kindergarten, it just was what it was. I don’t know, I let other people tell me that. I never was the one to be like, ‘Oh, yeah, my folks is who my folks is.’ Like I said, I’m going to school the same reason y’all going to school. Ain’t nothing too much different about me.” This humble attitude has resonated strongly within the fashion community, where he’s quickly becoming known for his professionalism and down-to-earth demeanor.

The fashion industry has embraced Julez not only for his natural modeling ability but also for his authentic approach to his craft. His runway appearances have garnered attention from major fashion houses, and his portfolio continues to expand with prestigious projects and collaborations.

His mother Solange’s influence on his style is evident, though Julez has developed his own distinctive presence in the fashion world. The young model has been seen at various high-profile events, where he’s demonstrated the same artistic flair that runs through the Knowles family while maintaining his individual identity.

The balance between his budding career and family responsibilities has become a defining aspect of Julez’s public persona. His commitment to being a role model for his younger cousins while pursuing his professional goals has earned him respect from industry veterans and newcomers alike.

As his presence in the fashion world grows, Julez maintains strong connections to his family roots. His approach to fame reflects the values instilled by both his mother Solange and his extended family, who have long been known for maintaining close relationships despite their high-profile status.

The young model’s career trajectory is being closely watched by fashion insiders, who appreciate his natural ability to bridge the worlds of high fashion and family values. His genuine approach to both his modeling work and his role as the older cousin has set him apart in an industry often characterized by its fast-paced and sometimes impersonal nature.

Those who have worked with Julez praise his professional attitude and natural camera presence, traits that suggest a promising future in the fashion industry. Yet it’s his unwavering commitment to family that continues to define his character, even as his star rises in the modeling world.