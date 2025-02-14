Press Play Fridays: Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are back

It’s a glorious Press Play Friday. We have a lot of new music, especially albums and songs that came right in time for Valentine’s Day. We have the long-awaited return of maybe the most questioned artist out right now. We get some sweet love songs from a star athlete-rapper and one of the trendiest girls in rap right now. Open up your DSP of choice; it’s time to press play.

$ome $exy Songs 4 U – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Drizzy is back, and he’s brought his best Canadian fighter (artist) with him. Drake has been teasing Some Sexy Songs 4 U since last year and on Valentine’s Day we finally get the project. This one is definitely geared toward the ladies but for those who miss the Take Care era, this is probably the closest project to that vibe Drake has released since. PARTYNEXTDOOR isn’t just another artist, but a true collab partner for Drake and their chemistry is on full display through 21 songs. Stand out tracks: “Gimme A Hug,” “RAINING IN HOUSTON,” “SOMEBODY LOVES ME”

What Happened To Forever? EP – Coi Leray

Coi Leray has been going viral over her relationship with Trippie Redd. She is currently pregnant and there were rumors that Trippie cheated on her, which led to her previewing some sad music. Well on Valentine’s Day, we finally get this collection of sad songs. On the bright side, sad Coi hits on a completely different level. She takes us through her stages of grief and her potential breakup in a five-song journey, and it came out beautifully. Stand out tracks: “Keep It,” “Leave You Alone,” “Lick Back”

Perfect Storm – Hurricane Wisdom

Hurricane has been on an upward trajectory for a while now, but he absolutely blew up in 2024. Riding his momentum into the new year, he released his latest project, Perfect Storm, and it is the perfect introduction to him if you aren’t familiar with him yet. His signature sound is really his voice, that kind of sounds like he whispers through tracks, but it fits his laid-back rap style. He jampacks this album with features too from some of the hottest names in rap including Fredo Bang, Sleepy Hallow, and Loe Shimmy. Easily one of the best releases today. Stand out tracks: “Why,” “Salute ft. Loe Shimmy,” “Giannis Remix ft. Polo G”

Flau & B – Flau’jae

Flau’jae is competing for another National Championship but even Kim Mulkey can’t keep her out of the studio. She released her debut album, Best Of Both Worlds, last year, and right on time for Valentine’s Day, we get Flau & B. If her first project was about proving to everyone she could rap, on this project she wants the world to appreciate her singing. She mixes in rapping but this project is primarily an R&B vibe. What can’t Flau’jae do? She can rap, she can sing, and she can hoop. A true triple threat.

Singles

“Controversial” – Deebaby

Houston’s finest is back with “Controversial,” a song he released in a two-pack this month. He did something similar a few years back with “Numb/Listen To Your Heart” and expect this two-pack of “Paper Planes/Controversial” to do similar numbers. “Controversial” is the standout track from the pack easily.

“Back Door” – Jacquees & Dej Loaf

We finally get the follow-up to their “F*** A Friendzone” mixtape eight years later. The iconic tape introduced a lot of people to both artists and now that both of these artists are huge stars in their own right, it’s only right they link back up. “Back Door” is just one of many standout tracks on there.

“IMA HOE TOO” – DaBaby and Yung Miami

They teased this song about a week ago and they had the internet split. We get the full track today and it’s actually a pretty smooth bop over an extremely iconic sample.

“Wit A Boss” – Montana 700

Montana 700 released his debut project last week and this week he releases a video to one of the best songs in “Wit A Boss.”