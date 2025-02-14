7 epic ways to throw the best Galentine’s Day party ever

Looking to level up your friendship game? Get ready to slay because we’re about to spill all the tea on throwing an absolutely iconic Galentine’s Day celebration that will have your squad screaming “YES QUEEN!” From Pinterest-worthy decor to TikTok-approved treats, we’ve got everything you need to create the most aesthetic bestie bash of 2025.

Transform your space into bestie heaven

Listen up, because the vibes? They need to be immaculate. Start by creating the most extra invitation drop ever. We’re talking custom bow-shaped cards that’ll make your besties feel like main characters when they find them tucked into their lockers. Pro tip: The silk ribbon moment? Totally worth the splurge.

Create that cozy aesthetic

Drop those fluffy pillows everywhere – and we mean everywhere. Set up a low table situation that’s giving luxury picnic meets cottagecore dreams. Fresh flowers are non-negotiable (bonus points if they’re pink), and don’t sleep on the ambient lighting game. Multiple candles = multiple slay.

Serve up some serious snack goals

Your bestie brunch spread needs to be giving Instagram food blogger energy. We’ve tested literally hundreds of recipes (okay, maybe not hundreds, but A LOT), and these are the ones that had us shook:

The must-have menu

Create a grazing table that includes these absolute bangers:

Heart-shaped everything (obviously)

The most aesthetic beet and yogurt toasts you’ve ever seen

Rainbow fruit skewers because health is wealth

A pink donut tower that’s basically begging to be photographed

Hydration but make it fancy

Skip the basic beverages and level up with a sparkly pink lemonade bar. Add a crystal water dispenser filled with the prettiest fruit slices for those “staying hydrated, bestie” moments.

Turn up the friendship feels

Get ready for some serious bonding time that isn’t just scrolling TikTok together (although we love that too).

The validation station

Create an empowerment wall using pink sticky notes where everyone writes what they love about each other. It’s giving therapy, but make it fun. Trust us, the serotonin boost is real.

Glow-up gallery

That poster moment where everyone writes compliments? Pure genius. It’s like a yearbook signing party meets group therapy, and we’re here for it.

Capture the magic

Your party absolutely needs to be documented for the feed, period. A DIY photo wall is essential, and it’s super easy to create. Just grab a white sheet and spray paint hearts on it to give it that main character energy. This simple setup will give off professional photo booth vibes, but without the hefty price tag of renting one. It’s a fun, budget-friendly way to make your Galentine’s Day celebration picture-perfect and shareable on social media!

The memory keeper

Grab an Instax camera and watch as your besties turn into professional photographers. These pics hit different than regular photos – they’re literally instant nostalgia.

Send them home feeling extra special

End the night with custom s’mores kits because who doesn’t love a themed party favor? Package them in cute boxes with heart-shaped marshmallows, and you’ve officially won at hostessing.

Remember, Galentine’s Day isn’t just another excuse to party (although we love that for us) – it’s about celebrating the incredible friendships that make life worth living. These are the people who hype you up in the group chat, send you emergency coffee when you’re having a day™, and know all your secrets (and love you anyway).

So go forth and create the kind of celebration that would make Leslie Knope proud. Your besties deserve nothing less than absolute perfection, and with these tips, you’re about to deliver exactly that. Now excuse us while we go plan our own Galentine’s Day party because writing this literally gave us all the feels.