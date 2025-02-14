Judge Yodit Tewolde’s justice and TV stardom

Judge Yodit Tewolde, a trailblazing figure in both the legal and media landscapes, brings a unique perspective to CBS Media Ventures’ Emmy-nominated court program HOT BENCH. As one of three judges created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, Tewolde’s journey from immigrant family roots to becoming a nationally renowned criminal defense attorney exemplifies her commitment to justice and representation.

A former Associate Municipal Judge for the City of Dallas and founder of her own criminal defense firm, Tewolde has emerged as a powerful voice in criminal justice reform, while maintaining her distinctive style as a self-proclaimed sneakerhead who often sports fresh kicks under her judicial robe.

What sparked your passion for law, and how has that drive evolved throughout your career?

I grew up in an immigrant family, and we experience cultural language barriers, discrimination. So there was this natural sympathy for anybody that had obstacles, or were perceived to be at a disadvantage. It tapped into a sense of empathy and fairness and justice. Whether it was a movie I was watching, or I was that kid that would sit with the kid at the cafeteria, who was sitting alone. It came from a place of being raised in a family of immigrants.

The law for the most part, provided a structure to address injustice and to really have a tangible impact on people’s lives. And I think that that’s what resonated with me most, and my love for the law has evolved over over the course of several years in my career. In being able to do what I love in a non-traditional sense. Of course I’m gonna expound in a bit.

But there’s a traditional route that you take when you go to law school, then you become a lawyer and you practice at a law firm. That is not how I started my career. And so I started the traditional route, but veered off in the nontraditional. And so I feel like it’s evolved in terms of how I play with the law, engage with the law on different platforms in different forms.

How would you describe your judging style? What principles guide your decision-making process?

I am firm, but fair, and I would say relatable, too. I try to approach each case with a neutral mind taking emotions out of it. Trying to really focus on the facts, the law, the arguments being made, but I also try and render outcomes that truly reflect justice. I factor in broader societal and human context. Sometimes things are not just black and white, and the letter of the law.

So there’s a balancing scale there. But what’s what’s great about hot bench is that there’s 3 of us right? Not just one judge making a decision. So we’re human and certain issues. Certain cases do trigger emotion. If I get a dog case and I have a dog, I am triggered. I feel a certain way. But there’s a checks and balances there, because I have 2 other colleagues that can check my emotions at the door and say, Okay, hold on. So that’s the beauty of the format of hot bench.

In today’s digital age, how do you see the intersection of law and media shaping public perception?

I’m part of the media. So I have to think about that. And I think about what my role is it’s a double edged sword, because the media has amplified issues like police brutality. It’s created awareness. It’s supported movements. Social media specifically has fostered a community of discussion.

There’s conversation. There’s rallying behind causes. It’s promoted opportunity for people to get behind a cause to really understand issues that are arising in their communities. But with all that information, there’s misinformation. So while you have the good, there’s the bad, because I feel like there’s public pressure on legal outcomes all the time. So it has a profound impact on the public’s perception today in the digital age.

Your fashion sense has become part of your brand. How do you view your style as a tool for empowerment?

When you feel comfortable and authentic in your style, you’re more likely to project confidence. And that confidence can help, can command respect. It can assert authority in professional environments. Style just isn’t about the exterior. It’s about how it makes you feel how others perceive you, and how you present yourself in the world.

If you could make one significant change to the legal system to improve representation or access to justice, what would it be?

I would say universal access to quality, legal representation, especially for those people who can’t afford it. I feel like investing more in public defender offices across the country, increasing their salaries, making sure that their caseloads are manageable. Maybe even expanding legal aid clinics to handle civil matters because they only handle criminal matters. Civil matters like family law. Housing and employment discrimination, just to help in those non criminal matters, I think, would make a profound impact in reducing disparities and increasing fairness.

How do you balance your role as a television judge while still staying true to your legal principles?

In 2019, I was doing a radio interview, and I was asked if I would ever do a judge show, and I couldn’t say no quick enough. Court show genre, to me felt exploitative and honestly, corny, and it seemed like I’d have to compromise myself. My career, what I built for the sake of entertainment. But I don’t have to with Hot Bench, and I’m not saying that because I’m on the show now. Hot Bench has been on for 10 years 11 years. That’s first of all unheard of in television.

But it’s the format. Our cases are actually filed in small claims, courts across the country. So these are real people with real problems coming before us, and then you have the format where you’ve got 3 judges. So the viewers.

They actually get to watch us duke it out. We deliberate. And we’re talking about the facts. We’re talking about the law. And so when we render our verdicts, not only are the litigants understanding the why behind our verdicts, so are the viewers, and they know that our decision is rooted in law, not for some dramatic effect. Nobody told us to decide one way or another, because you see us doing that at that very second. You don’t get to see that often.

You just have judges sort of render their decision. And say, I said what I said, and that’s it. That’s not the case here. And sometimes we don’t agree. Actually, a lot of times. We don’t agree, and I feel like the beef between the judges, and it’s respectful. Of course, that is entertainment.

Now, the educational portion of it is. You can’t tell me one viewer who says they watched an episode of Hot Bench didn’t have some sort of takeaway. You’re gonna learn. You’re gonna learn something because we are dealing with issues that everyday people deal with, whether you are trying to get your security deposit back from a landlord. If you bought a car and it ended up breaking down in the middle of the row. Was this an as is sale? A mechanic.

We always get car cases, car accidents. These are issues that everybody deals with every day. So you’re gonna learn something. So we call this edutainment. You get the entertainment not just from the deliberation process, but we get some colorful characters before us. I mean the best reality show happens inside of a courtroom.

Truth is stranger than fiction, so you’re gonna get the entertainment factor. But it’s always been important for me to empower people with information. And that’s what we do at Hot Bench. So it’s a very easy. I’m blessed to work on a show that doesn’t require me to compromise who I am for the sake of entertainment. The entertainment is there.

What advice do you have for young attorneys who want to make an impact beyond the courtroom?

To embrace advocacy in different forms. My advocacy started in the courtroom, I was a former prosecutor and a criminal defense lawyer. So I advocated in the courtroom but I then soon realized that it extended beyond it. At the end of the day, advocacy meant empowering people with information, the law really demystifying what the legal system is making it accessible, making it palatable because a lot of times this stuff can sound confusing. People just need to really talk in plain language for others.

I would take my experiences and my knowledge of the law, and I would go to legal clinics that were being held at local churches or coffee shops. I took to my social media platforms. I didn’t really have that many followers at the time, but anytime I posted. Hey? Know your rights, hey? This is what you do when you get pulled over by a police officer.

This is what you do if they’re trying to search you. Those posts always went viral because my followers would share it with their followers, and my reach was extended, and so I would say to any young lawyer, find your niche, know it well, and pay it forward.

What responsibility does the media have in shaping public understanding of the legal system?

I’m part of the media. So I think about my responsibility. In covering legal issues. There’s huge responsibility. First of all, covering legal issues fairly accurately. Without bias or stereotyping, especially when you’re dealing with sensitive issues like race and the media has a responsibility to be a watchdog, to really hold the legal system, and its actors accountable.

So when you cover stories like wrongful convictions, or corruption, you’re showing people that these issues are relevant. And they’re happening.

And so you’re raising awareness. And that awareness can lead to reforms. So I really feel like the media honestly drives narratives. It uncovers truths. And it holds people accountable. And so I think it asks for greater transparency when it comes to corruption. For example, when the media covers it accurately. So I think there’s a responsibility, a huge responsibility, and they go hand in hand for sure.

My definition of justice is…

To restore, protect and uphold the dignity of each person. And to ensure their rights are respected. No matter their background or circumstances.

True advocacy means…

To champion the rights and needs of others, especially those who don’t have the resources or the platform to advocate for themselves.

My style represents…

Authenticity and intentionality.

Media’s role in legal education should be…

To simplify the law, to raise awareness about your rights, and to hold conversations informed ones around justice and reform.

Success in law requires…

Success in law requires integrity, perseverance, analytical skills, effective communication, and a commitment to justice.

What message do you want your viewers to take away from your journey?

My journey wasn’t linear. I don’t think any journey is. I took a couple of crazy turns. I embraced it all, though, so I would say, to take away that dedication, that integrity most importantly, and a commitment to fairness really has made meaningful change for me.

Whatever that changes for anyone out there listening, watching. Just do your part, just dedicate yourself to what it is that you love. Always maintain integrity, and I feel the law requires us to have a commitment to fairness. If you do all those things, and then some, you’ll leave an imprint in this world.

