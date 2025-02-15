Big Meech’s much-ballyhooed and anticipated concert in Sunrise, Fla., has been canceled abruptly, and 50 Cent seems to laugh at the founder of the Black Mafia Family.

According to an announcement made by Amerant Bank Arena on X, the Big Meech “Welcome Home” concert, which was scheduled for Tuesday, was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances” and “refunds will be made at point of purchase.”

The arena announces cancellation of the Big Meech concert

Fifty practically gloats over the benefit concert’s shutdown

50 Cent can almost be seen smiling through his Instagram account as he explains to his 34 million followers that he did not sabotage Big Meech’s concert in suburban Miami.

“I had nothing to with this, please stop calling my phone🤷I sincerely hope you have a nice day today, Happy Valentine’s Day,” Fifty said facetiously in the caption. “I’m stronger then you think I am 😏.”

Fifty added a screenshot of a text from an unnamed person who asked to relay a message to Fifty “he’s a bad man homie, that n—a got the rats jumping the ship left and right now.”

The 50 Cent-Big Meech feud explained

As most fans recall, two weeks ago, 50 Cent posted a photo of a large rat with the caption saying, “I think I’m Big Meech.” Fifty said there is a forthcoming documentary involving federal informant Tammy Cowins, who is a producer on the TV series “BMF.” Fifty said he can prove that Big Meech was a snitch for the FBI.

That post came just when Big Meech aligned himself with rapper Rick Ross, an avowed enemy of Fifty.

It didn’t take long for Big Meech to counter Fifty’s claims to his fans on Instagram that he “never folded, never told, never will,” and “Death before dishonor, always with me.”

50 Cent takes out his anger on Big Meech’s son, Lil Meech

Fifty also humiliated Big Meech’s son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. Fifty unfollowed him on Instagram about the same time that his father, Big Meech, partnered with Rick Ross.

50 Cent posted the alleged text messages that an obviously hurt Lil Meech sent Fifty after being unfollowed.

“Now u mad at me when I would take the shirt off my back for you,” Lil Meech’s alleged text to 50 stated. “I can’t believe this man. U act as if I’m your enemy. I’ve only showed u love and loyalty. I go thru my own shit but I never switched up on u.”