Jay-Z stands firm as assault allegation is dismissed

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter stood on business and refused to back down when accused of assaulting a 13-year-old following an MTV Awards show in 2000. The case, filed by a woman using the alias Jane Doe, was officially dismissed on Valentine’s Day. Her attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis, announced, “The accuser hereby gives notice that the above-captioned Action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice,” meaning the suit can’t be filed again in this manner.

The dismissal prompted a strong response from Jay-Z, who expressed the toll the case had taken on his family. “The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones, and I have endured can never be dismissed,“ he told Variety.

He also criticized the legal system, calling for accountability in cases of false accusations. “This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”

Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Carter’s unwavering stance. “The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid one red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

With the case officially closed, Jay-Z walks away with his reputation intact, proving that standing firm in the face of controversy can be its own victory.