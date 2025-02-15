Kid Rock: Kendrick Lamar’s performance due to Kaepernick

Now, it is White people like Kid Rock who are complaining about the lack of diversity — when it comes to the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Conservatives such as entertainer Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie and who used to champion rap music when he was younger, went on “Real Time Bill Maher” to complain that the halftime show has not featured White musicians since Jay-Z was hired in 2019.

DEI haters now complain that halftime show is allegedly excluding Whites

This is highly ironic given that right-wing Republicans have successfully campaigned to destroy DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) throughout corporate America, in academia, and the federal government.

Today, high-profile personalities like Kid Rock decry the halftime show of recent years that he claims excludes White people. He says Lamar’s performance is a byproduct of the Colin Kaepernick controversy. After Kaep was unofficially banned from the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem — in protest of police brutality against Black citizens — Kid Rock claims that the NFL hired Jay-Z as a way to placate Black sports fans.

Kid Rock says Jay-Z got the NFL halftime gig because of Colin Kaepernick

“I’ve heard nobody answer this question: How did he get that gig? Jay-Z. What happened there? I think Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar should both send Colin Kaepernick a Bundt cake and a six-pack of beer and a ‘thank you’ note with a bunch of money in it, because without him kneeling and getting everyone’s panties in a bunch over the anthem, self-included, I don’t think that happens.”

Kendrick Lamar’s halftime appearance broke records

Kendrick Lamar’s 13-minute performance during intermission of the Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs title game was watched by more than 133 million people, the most in Super Bowl history.

However, the show that featured SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Serena Williams received mixed reviews at best.

Kid Rock continued his diatribe, saying that the halftime shows are like the DEI being reversed.

“It’s like all Black people or all people of color speaking to his crowd in the hood, Black people. It was like the most exclusive [exclusionary] thing ever and I’m like, ‘F— yeah, that’s awesome.’ I’m laughing my a– off.”

The Detroit-born rocker continued, saying that while Lamar’s music is not his “cup of tea, to put it nicely,” he nevertheless admires Lamar’s unapologetic music and how Lamar doesn’t care what people think of him.

“I’m like, this kid pretty much came out figuratively with both middle fingers in the air, doing what he does for the people who love what he does — unapologetically,” Kid Rock said.

“And I don’t think he gives a frog’s fat a– what anyone thinks about it. It’s pretty much how I built my whole career. I gotta respect it.”