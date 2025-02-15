Mel B gushes over fiancé Rory McPhee in love post

“Can’t wait” to marry Rory McPhee, declares Mel B with enthusiasm.

The 49-year-old pop star has been engaged to hairdresser McPhee, 36, since 2022 and took to social media on Valentine’s Day, where she admitted on the romantic holiday that he has made her the “happiest” she has ever been. Their engagement announcement garnered more than 500,000 likes on social media within hours.

“Happy Valentines my luv I cant wait to marry you [heart emoji] you make me the happiest,” she wrote on Instagram. The post was accompanied by a series of intimate photos documenting their relationship journey.

The Spice Girls star – who has daughters Phoenix, 25, with first husband Jimmy Gulzar; Angel, 16, with Eddie Murphy; and Madison, 12, with Stephen Belafonte – previously revealed that she and McPhee have the chance to tie the knot at St Paul’s Cathedral in London after she received an MBE for her services to charity. St Paul’s Cathedral has hosted only 53 weddings in the past decade, making it one of the most exclusive wedding venues in the UK.

“As I have an MBE, I am allowed to marry at St Paul’s. They only do a small number of weddings a year so we are on the waiting list,” she told The Sun newspaper. The cathedral’s wedding waiting list typically extends to two years, with only members of the Order of the British Empire and cathedral staff eligible to marry there.

Mel shot to fame alongside Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Melanie C as part of the world’s best-selling girl group in the late 1990s, and she confirmed that they have all been invited to the wedding but insisted they won’t be bridesmaids. The Spice Girls have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling girl group of all time.

“They won’t be bridesmaids though, we are all too old,” she quipped. The comment sparked widespread social media engagement, with fans celebrating the group’s enduring friendship.

She also admitted that getting married in such a religious place made her really question her reasons for wanting to walk down the aisle again. St Paul’s Cathedral has been the site of numerous historical events, including the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981.

“Well, it is a process that you’ve got to go through. I’ve been married and divorced twice before and I appreciate that, because they ask you why you’re getting married again under God’s name … I had to think to myself ‘Why do I?’ It’s because I’ve found someone who respects me, he is kind, really, really hot. And I never knew that existed!” she explained while speaking on UK TV show “This Morning.” The interview drew more than 2 million viewers, highlighting the public’s continued interest in the Spice Girls members’ personal lives.

The couple’s relationship has been widely celebrated by fans and fellow celebrities alike, with many praising their authentic connection. McPhee, a Leeds-based hairdresser, has been credited with helping Mel B find happiness after her previous challenging relationships.

Their engagement in 2022 was particularly meaningful as it came after Mel B’s advocacy work for domestic abuse survivors, for which she received her MBE. She has since become a prominent voice for women’s rights and safety, working with various charitable organizations.

The wedding planning has reportedly been underway since early 2024, with the couple considering both traditional elements befitting the historic venue and personal touches reflecting their Yorkshire roots. Industry experts estimate that a wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral can cost upwards of £50,000.

Mel B‘s relationship with McPhee represents a new chapter in her life, following her highly publicized previous marriages. Her openness about finding love again has resonated with many fans who have followed her journey through the entertainment industry and personal challenges.