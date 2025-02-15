‘Saturday Night Live’ spoofs Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

You know that you’ve completely saturated pop culture when you get spoofed on “Saturday Night Live.”

Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer sing Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

The infamous Culps couple (comedic actor Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer) were playing a medley of today’s most popular songs, including the blockbuster club anthem “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Culps were but one of the many performers who appeared Friday, Feb. 14, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic “Saturday Night Live” show in Manhattan.

Will Ferrell asks if ‘Kenny Lamar and Drake Graham’ will make up

“Are Kenny Lamar and Drake Graham in the house?” Ferrell asked to a burst of laughter from the star-studded crowd. “By the way, maybe you two can hug it out tonight in the name of love and fellowship. No? not in hell. Message received.”

According to Star Spots Reviews, the Culps accentuated Lamar’s famous wordplay in that infamous lyric — “a minoooooor” — and had folks like comedian Amy Schumer to Mark Ronson laughing uproariously.

Ferrell and Gasteyer brought back their famous ‘SNL’ characters from the late 1990s, Marty and Bobbi-Mohan Culp. They were music teachers whose snooty and sophisticated sensibilities juxtaposed sharply with the current pop songs they sang — or rather, tried to sing.

The Culps also performed Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body,” Britney Spears’ “Work B—h,” Doechii’s “Denial Is River,” Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” and Charli xcx’s “Brat.”

The ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’ will air on Sunday

Ferrell and Gasteyer were but one of the many famous former and current SNL stars who partook in the three-hour celebratory gala at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, just before the official “SNL50: The Anniversary Special.” The show will air on Sunday, Feb. 16, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Guest performers include many of today’s A-listers

Among the celebrities and guests who performed on Friday night were Snoop Dogg, Wyclef Jean, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Cher, Dave Grohl and many more.