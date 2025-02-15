Wendy Williams fights back against dementia diagnosis

Wendy Williams has insisted that she “doesn’t belong” in a mental health facility. The statement comes amid growing concerns about her health and well-being, as the former talk show host continues to challenge her current living situation.

The 60-year-old star – who hosted her eponymous talk show from 2008 until 2022 before Sherri Shepherd took over her slot – has been placed under the guardianship of lawyer Sabrina Morrissey as she battles health conditions including primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia but insisted that she shouldn’t be in the “prison” in which she has been placed. The guardianship was established to oversee both her personal and financial affairs, a decision that Williams has publicly contested.

She told ABC News in a recorded phone call: “I’m still in prison, so to speak. This is the memory unit, that’s what it’s called and it’s true that the people who live here don’t remember anything.” The facility, which specializes in memory care, is one of several high-end treatment centers in the region designed for patients with cognitive conditions.

“Some are in their sixties, some are in their eighties. I don’t belong here at all! I leave my room to order lunch, everything is on this floor and, by the way, I have everything right here in the bedroom.” The restricted movement within the facility is part of standard safety protocols for memory care units, according to healthcare professionals familiar with such arrangements.

“These people who live here, they’re nice people but, it’s not my cup of tea at all and it’s very expensive. $18,000 a month, out of my money.” The substantial monthly fee reflects the specialized care and round-the-clock supervision provided at the facility, though Williams maintains this expense is unnecessary in her case.

The former DJ claimed that she has simply been “accused of” having dementia and she insisted that she is unlike anyone in the facility in which she currently lives. Her legal team has been working to address these claims and review the medical assessments that led to her current placement.

“No, that’s what I’ve been accused of, believe it or not. Frontotemporal dementia? How dare you? And how do you prove it by keeping me locked here?” The diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia typically involves extensive medical evaluation and cognitive testing, procedures that Williams’ representatives say they are reviewing.

“I can’t go out, you have to have keys to open the door. Take the elevator to go downstairs? Keys! This is like…this is like being in prison!” The security measures she describes are standard features in memory care units, designed to ensure resident safety, though Williams argues they’re excessive for her condition.

“You think I wanna be here with these people? I am telling you, I am not like any single person here!” Her emphatic denial of needing such care has garnered attention from both fans and mental health advocates, who are closely watching how her case develops.

The situation has raised questions about the balance between medical care and personal autonomy, particularly in cases involving public figures. Williams’ decades-long career in media has made her case particularly visible, drawing attention to the complexities of guardianship arrangements.

Sources close to Williams indicate that her family and former colleagues have expressed concern about her well-being, though opinions differ on whether the current facility placement is appropriate. The talk show host’s public statements have highlighted the challenges of managing health issues while maintaining personal independence.

The guardianship arrangement, which was implemented earlier this year, gives Morrissey significant control over Williams’ affairs, including her medical care and financial decisions. This level of oversight has been a point of contention, with Williams consistently maintaining that such extensive control is unnecessary.

Medical experts familiar with cases similar to Williams’ note that the progression of conditions like frontotemporal dementia can vary significantly among patients, making individual assessment crucial. The controversial nature of her case has sparked discussions about patient rights and the criteria for determining necessary levels of care.