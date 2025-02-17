Delta jet crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport (PHOTOS)

On Monday, Feb 17, while arriving from Minneapolis, a Delta aircraft crashed and flipped upside down, resulting in a dramatic crash landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. Reports state that it is believed that a number of passengers on the plane were hurt. The chilling situation involving a Delta Air Lines plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was being responded to by emergency personnel, according to the reports. According to pictures going viral online, the commercial jet that had taken off from Minneapolis reportedly fell over onto its back on a snowy runway.

“Emergency crews are responding to an incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane,” Toronto Pearson International Airport wrote in a post on X, confirming the event. Every passenger and crew member has been “accounted for” but we are still waiting on confirmation on just exactly how serious the injuries are and if any deaths occurred.

“Toronto Pearson Airport is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis,” the airport added. “Emergency personnel are on the way.”

The dramatic scene that depicts the plane’s odd position has also been captured in a number of photos and videos that have appeared on social media. According to reports, several passengers managed to safely disembark from the airplane and enter the frozen runway. As soon as possible, emergency personnel encircled the aircraft and sprayed it to prevent a fire. The cause of the incident is being looked into by emergency personnel and airport authorities. More details will be made public shortly, and an investigation into the accident is underway.

This accident is just the latest among a string of aviation incidents. On Saturday, Feb. 15, a private jet crashed in metro Atlanta, the Covington Police Department reported. They reported both passengers on the plane died. Earlier this month, a mid-air collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet over the Potomac River made headlines. That incident, under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), has prompted heightened scrutiny over regional flight safety.

We will update as more details are provided.