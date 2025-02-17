Kendrick Lamar the 1st rapper to ever achieve this

In addition to Kendrick Lamar’s historic rap beef with Drake permeating pop culture in 2024, and performing his mega-hit “They Not Like Us” at Super Bowl LIX, the Compton creative has made history yet again.

Kendrick Lamar storms the Billboard albums chart

Lamar is the first rapper to ever have three different albums in the Top 10 of the Billboard Albums chart simultaneously.

According to the Billboard 200 chart listing for Feb. 16, Lamar’s latest album GNX will return to the top of the charts. His 2017 release DAMN. will be at No. 9, while 2012’s good kid, m.A.A.d city will be at 10.

Not even K.Dot’s archrival Drake, who is the bestselling rapper of all time, has accomplished this feat.

Having three albums in the Top 10 simultaneously is a rare musical feat

Billboard notes that Lamar is the first living male artist to have a trio of albums in the chart’s top 10 since singer Herb Alpert accomplished the rare feat in 1966.

The most recent artist to have more than two albums in the Billboard Top 10 was singer Taylor Swift. Actually, Swift had five albums in the Top 10 at the same time in 2023.

Following the death of beloved all-time great Prince in 2016, three of his biggest albums were in the top 10. He also had five of his albums in the top 10 the following week.

The music magazine reports that GNX moved 236,000 equivalent album units, while DAMN. moved 39,000 and good kiddid 37,000.

It is turning out to be another banner year for K.Dot

This has turned out to be a career month, and calendar year, for K.Dot. His intergalactic hit “They Not Like Us” won a slew of Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Video. He also recently announced his world tour with labelmate SZA.

At the top of the month, Lamar’s performance that included SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams and Mustard was viewed by a record-breaking audience of more than 133 million TV viewers.