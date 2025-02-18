Doechii slams lip-sync accusations with bold response

Doechii has branded critics of her Grammy Awards performance “stupid as hell”. The response comes amid a growing debate about live performances at major award shows, where authenticity has become increasingly scrutinized.

The 26-year-old singer gave a dazzling performance of her tracks ‘Catfish’ and ‘Denial is a River’ – which included acrobatics, a costume change, and multiple dancers – at the ceremony earlier this month but she’s been dogged by claims she was lip-syncing, so she’s taken to TikTok to shut down the rumors. The performance has garnered over 5 million views across social media platforms.

“I can’t possibly get on here and say this calmly or nicely: y’all are stupid as hell,” she screamed and said. Her TikTok response video quickly went viral, accumulating hundreds of thousands of likes within hours.

“So slow! That is my DJ’s voice picking up on the lines that I can’t say because I’m doing A SOMERSAULT. That entire performance was live!” The technical explanation highlighted the common practice of using backing tracks during complex choreography.

And Doechii revealed she was “sick as a dog” at the time but still battled through. Professional performers often face the challenge of delivering high-energy shows despite physical ailments.

“I was sick as a dog with bronchitis and the flu, performing my ass off in a straddle on top of human men,” she said. Medical experts note that performing under such conditions can be particularly challenging for vocalists.

The rapper went on to point out that the audience could heart her hair beads slapping against the microphone, proving it was switched on. Audio engineers confirm that such unintentional sounds are often indicators of live microphone usage.

“Worked my a** off to build the stamina for that, for y’all to play in my face. I don’t lip-sync. Don’t ever f****** play with me like that. Ever!” Her training routine reportedly included months of vocal and physical conditioning.

Doechii became only the third woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys. This historic achievement marks a significant milestone in hip-hop’s evolution, where female artists have often been underrepresented in major categories.

“I don’t wanna make this long but this category was introduced in 1989 and two women have won, three women have won [now] – Lauryn HIll, Cardi B and Doechii,” she said, accepting the prize for her record ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’, breaking down in tears. The emotional moment resonated with viewers worldwide.

“I’ve put my heart and my soul into this mixtape, I bared my life, I Went through so much, I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I would be rewarded. That he would should me just how good it can get. And I have to thank God. I need to thank my beautiful mother for coaching me. I wanna thank my label, my engineer Jada for everything she did.” Industry insiders note that her journey to sobriety has inspired many in the music community.

After overcoming her emotions, the rapper gave an inspiring shoutout to the black women watching the show. Her words reflected the ongoing discussion about representation and inclusivity in the music industry.

“The last thing I wanna say, I know there is some back girl out there, so many black women out watching me and I want to tell you you can do it. Anything is possible Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you you can’t be here, that you’re too dark or you’re not smart enough or too dramatic or too loud. You are exactly who you need to me to be right where you are and I am a testimony.” Her speech has since been widely shared on social media platforms as a message of empowerment.

The controversy surrounding her performance highlights the ongoing scrutiny faced by artists in the digital age, where live performances are meticulously analyzed by audiences worldwide. Performance experts note that the combination of live vocals with complex choreography represents one of the most challenging aspects of modern entertainment.