Honeysuckle Moon brings holistic beauty to ATL’s West End

Atlanta’s Historic West End just got a little more radiant with the grand opening of Honeysuckle Moon, a Black-owned holistic skincare and wellness brand that has been nurturing melanated skin and spirits for more than a decade. As highlighted in the upcoming docu series HeartbeatDocuSeries.com, the brand aligns with the growing movement of holistic health.

The new storefront, nestled next to Soul Vegetarian Restaurant, marks a major milestone for the brand, bringing plant-based beauty and self-care rituals to the heart of the community.

A celebration of Black-owned wellness

The grand opening event, held Sunday, Feb. 16, was a celebration of culture, wellness and entrepreneurship. Customers, supporters and local influencers gathered to explore the handcrafted skincare products that have made Honeysuckle Moon a household name among those seeking all-natural healing remedies for their skin.

The store’s founder, L’Angela “Honeysuckle Moon” Lee, expressed gratitude for the support, sharing that the expansion is more than just a business move — it’s a mission to empower Black consumers with knowledge and access to plant-based skincare solutions.

“Our products are deeply rooted in tradition, healing and self-love,” Lee told rolling out. “Opening this storefront in the Historic West End is a full-circle moment. This space is a love letter to our community, where people can come, learn and truly connect with the power of nature and self-care.”

More than skincare — a lifestyle movement

Honeysuckle Moon is known for its handcrafted body butters, healing salves, herbal soaps and wellness teas, all made with natural ingredients tailored for melanin-rich skin. The new store offers in-person consultations, product demonstrations and educational workshops.

The grand opening event featured:

Exclusive giveaways and discounts on top-selling products

Live demonstrations on holistic healing routines

A networking experience for wellness enthusiasts, beauty lovers and community leaders

The heart of West End’s cultural renaissance

With the rise of consumer interest in clean beauty and natural remedies, Honeysuckle Moon is setting the standard for Black-owned wellness brands. The brand’s commitment to culturally inspired, plant-based solutions speaks to a growing movement of conscious consumers reclaiming their health and heritage through natural living.