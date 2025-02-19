Anthony Edwards checks Barack Obama about his greatness

NBA superstar Anthony Edwards was brutally blunt when he checked former President Barack Obama for questioning his potency and prowess on the basketball court.

The fascinating video clip from Netflix’s “The Court of Gold” was released on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and chronicles Team USA Basketball’s successful run for the gold medal during the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Barack Obama’s jest was funny at first

The clip begins as Obama pays reigning MVP Joel Embiid a compliment, saying he “can hoop a little bit.”

Edwards, aka the “Ant-Man,” saunters over to Obama and Embiid during this casual, albeit exclusive, get-together for Team USA players and a few dignitaries.

Edwards wasn’t trying to hear Obama question his greatness

It didn’t take much for Edwards to stick his chest out at Obama as he proclaimed his dominance and declared himself to be The Truth when Obama playfully questioned his greatness.

“He can hoop a little bit, huh?” Obama playfully asked Embiid about Edwards’ game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star intercepted the conversation and checked the president.

“Man, y’all better stand down. I’m the Truth!” Edwards said to both men but was looking at Obama and gesturing with his hand.

Seemingly jarred by Edwards’ bold statement, Obama repeated the declaration, saying “You said you’re the Truth, yeah?”

Edwards doubled down on his sentiment, flippantly retorting, “These boys know.”

“Y’all got two 7-footers and he’s still scoring on ya,” Obama retorted, referencing Rudy Gobert and former Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been traded to the New York Knicks since this clip was filmed.

Anthony Edwards gets raw with Barack Obama

“Hold on. Hold on. Don’t talk,” Edwards told Obama. “We ain’t gonna do all that.”

Bemused by Edwards’ unexpected candor and irreverence, Obama then asked LeBron James, who was standing at a nearby table, to come over and confirm whether Edwards was indeed the Truth. Fellow superstar Kevin Durant, who was talking to King James, walked over with him.

LeBron James confirms that Anthony Edwards is “the Truth”

Obama then asked James to answer whether Edwards was “the Truth,” to which James responded with a rhetorical question, “the Truth, the whole Truth, and nothing but the Truth?”

Durant then said casually, “Nothing wrong with that,” and then repeated the statement as James seconded Durant’s sentiments.

Obama was being facetious about the Edwards question. The political icon is a self-professed basketball junkie and clearly knew how good Edwards is. But the light-hearted joking landed awkwardly and created a seemingly uncomfortable moment.

To be sure, Obama has spoken previously about his admiration for Edwards’ game and becoming one of the faces of the new era in the NBA.