Kyle Pitts on love, worst heartbreak, and his grooming game

Kyle Pitts, the Atlanta Falcons tight end, is the first official brand ambassador for BEVEL, the Atlanta-based, award-winning men’s grooming brand. Pitts, 24, knows that looking good is directly related to playing good, so his partnership with BEVEL is a hand-in-glove fit. To celebrate the partnership, and their new ‘Fresh Never Fades’ campaign featuring Pitts, rolling out attended BEVEL’s launch event at the iconic Trap Music Museum. We welcomed Pitts into the star studio, where he shared his grooming essentials and more.

At what age did you start taking your grooming seriously and why?

I would say around seventh or eighth grade, when I got to that middle school era. I started being around more kids from different neighborhoods and noticed some kids getting the wrong attention for their hygiene. That’s when I learned early that I had to stay smelling good.

What’s is your grooming routine everyday?

I wake up, I brush my teeth, get in the shower and then depending on whether it’s before or after I’ve had a haircut, I exfoliate with the BEVEL 2-in-1 Exfoliating Pads ($12.95), put my BEVEL Lotion ($9.95) on and go about my day.

How often do you shave?

Once a week or once every two weeks.

Do you brush your teeth in the shower?

No, I don’t.

What’s your game day grooming routine?

The game day prep is a little less because I’m focused on getting my mind right for the game. I wake up, listen to a little gospel music, get in the shower, put the BEVEL Lotion ($9.95) on, put my fit on and get ready to roll.

How does having a good grooming routine reflect in your confidence?

It plays a major role. When you wake and leave the hotel looking good and feeling good, you know you’re going to play good. Going out with clear skin and a clear mind, you know you’re going to perform.

What drew you to partner with BEVEL? And how does the brand align with your personal style and lifestyle?

I was introduced to the brand a couple of years ago, and when I got my first BEVEL Trimmers ($99.95) I fell in love with them and have been using the brand ever since. It’s amazing to now be the first athlete to partner with BEVEL.

What BEVEL products are a must-have for you?

My must have products are definitely the BEVEL Face & Bear Wash ($11.95), you’ve got to keep your skin clear. Then I’d also say the BEVEL Body Wash ($9.95) which smells good, the BEVEL Lotion ($9.95) and the BEVEL Beard Oil ($14.95).

What’s your love language?

I would say spending quality time.

What was your worst Valentine’s Day ever?

In third grade, I got my heart broken. I asked a girl to be my valentine, and she said no, she already had somebody, and I never forget it.

Do you feel like it’s harder to find love as a professional athlete?

No, you have to know where to look and learn to avoid the obvious places.