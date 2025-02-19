The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced today its list of 14 nominees for potential induction in 2025. The list features a diverse array of musical innovators spanning multiple decades and genres.

The nominees include:

Mariah Carey

OutKast

Chubby Checker

Soundgarden

Maná

Bad Company

Oasis

The White Stripes

Joe Cocker

The Black Crowes

Cyndi Lauper

Joy Division & New Order

Billy Idol

Phish

Carey’s career has spanned more than three decades. She has 19 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, more than any other solo artist in history. Her nomination recognizes her commercial success and influence on contemporary vocal performance.

Atlanta-based duo OutKast, consisting of André 3000 and Big Boi, revolutionized hip-hop in the 1990s and early 2000s with their innovative blend of funk, soul and Southern rap. Their albums ATLiens and Aquemini are considered landmarks in the genre, while their 2003 double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below produced the hit singles “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move.”

Checker, whose 1960 hit “The Twist” became a global dance phenomenon, represents one of the earliest examples of how rock ‘n’ roll music influenced popular culture beyond its sound. The song and accompanying dance moves helped break down racial barriers in American popular culture during the civil rights era.

“These remarkable Nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude, impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever-evolving sounds and continued growth of rock & roll,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

To be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the nomination. Inductees will be announced in May, and the selection process includes votes from more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry members, as well as a fan vote.

The annual fan vote begins today. The public can participate in the selection process through the Rock Hall’s website. The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots.

The induction ceremony, scheduled for fall 2025 in Los Angeles, continues the tradition of celebrating the artists who have shaped the soundtrack of generations. Past ceremonies have featured memorable performances and collaborations between inductees and their contemporary admirers.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum opened in 1995 and has inducted more than 350 artists. It continues evolving its definition of rock ‘n’ roll to encompass the changing landscape of popular music. Hip-hop, R&B and pop artists have been included in recent years, reflecting the genre’s influence on rock ‘n’ roll’s development.

The final inductee list will be announced following the voting period. The ceremony will be broadcast on major networks and streaming platforms, allowing music fans worldwide to celebrate these influential artists.