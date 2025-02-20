2025 Infiniti QX60 LUXE AWD: Transport refined

The 2025 Infiniti QX60 LUXE AWD continues to build on the successful redesign introduced in 2022, offering a compelling blend of luxury, technology and family-friendly features. As Infiniti’s midsize three-row crossover, it faces stiff competition from established players like the Acura MDX, Genesis GV80 and Lexus RX-L. After spending seven days with this premium family hauler, it’s clear that Infiniti has created a worthy contender in the luxury SUV segment.

Refined Power and Performance

Under the hood, the QX60 LUXE AWD retains its 3.5-liter V6 engine, now producing up to 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque. The nine-speed automatic transmission has been refined for the new model year, delivering smoother shifts and improved response compared to earlier iterations. The powertrain provides confident acceleration for daily driving and highway passing, though it won’t set any speed records in its class.

The all-wheel-drive system proves capable in varying weather conditions, with intelligent torque vectoring that enhances stability during cornering. While not marketed as an “off-road vehicle,” the QX60 handles light trail duty and inclement weather with composure, giving drivers added confidence when conditions turn challenging.

Interior Comfort and Technology

The cabin features premium materials, with “semi-aniline” leather seats, open-pore wood trim and thoughtfully placed soft-touch surfaces. The new ambient lighting system creates an upscale atmosphere after dark.

The 12.3-inch infotainment display features crisp graphics and responsive touch inputs. The updated interface includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with a customizable digital instrument cluster. The 17-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system delivers impressive sound quality, though it remains an “optional upgrade” at this trim level.

Second-row passengers enjoy plenty of space, while the third row accommodates children comfortably but might be tight for adults on longer journeys. The “one-touch” second-row seats make access to the third row remarkably easy, a feature parents will appreciate during daily use.

Safety and Driver Assistance

The QX60 LUXE comes with enhanced driver assistance features. The ProPILOT Assist system now offers improved lane-centering capability and can handle stop-and-go traffic more smoothly. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning.

Road noise is well-suppressed, making highway cruising a peaceful experience. Fuel economy remains competitive for the segment, with EPA ratings of 22 mph city and 27 mph highway.

Starting at $54,995 for the LUXE AWD trim, the QX60 positions itself as a “value alternative” to European luxury SUVs while offering comparable features and quality. The tested Black Edition features a black front grille with a radiant grille emblem, 20-inch wheels with a gloss black finish and an Infiniti Radiant Illuminated kick plate priced at $62,745.

The QX60 LUXE AWD demonstrates that Infiniti understands what luxury SUV buyers want: a comfortable, well-appointed vehicle that can handle family duties while maintaining an upscale appearance and driving experience. The thoughtful interior design, comprehensive safety features and refined driving dynamics make it a strong contender in the midsize luxury SUV segment.