A$AP Relli breaks silence after A$AP Rocky’s trial

A$AP Relli, rapper and the prosecution’s star witness in the A$AP Rocky trial, finally breaks his silence since his former friend was found not guilty.

Relli told authorities and then the courts that Rocky shot him, causing minor injuries, following a verbal altercation in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles in November 2021.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate in Beverly Hills

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Rocky was exonerated of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic gun that could have sent him to prison for 24 years.

Since his release, Rocky and Rihanna have commenced a grandiose celebration by decorating the manicured streets of Beverly Hills the past few days.

A$AP Relli speaks to his fans and enemies alike

Two days after the case was adjudicated, Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, talked directly to his 17,000 Instagram followers. In the short message, Relli flippantly dismissed folks’ feelings about him.

“Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life,” Relli wrote on Feb. 20, “hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me, I don’t care.”

Relli added a finality to his message, saying, “Your existence doesn’t add any value in my life.”

But, while Rocky and Rihanna can return to some semblance of normalcy following the traumatizing experience, Relli could be subjected to further legal entanglements.

A$AP Rocky’s attorney recommended the court consider charges of perjury be filed against Relli, Rocky’s former childhood friend who was member of A$AP Mob.

In fact, during his closing argument, Rocky’s defense counsel Joe Tacopina called Relli “an angry pathological liar” who “committed perjury again and again and again and again.”

No word on whether Relli will be prosecuted for allegedly speaking mistruths under oath.