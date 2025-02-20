New York rap legend Cam’ron talked about why he opted to never attend one of Jay-Z’s coveted Roc Nation brunches throughout the years.

Much like athletes who seamlessly transition into sports broadcasting and commentating, Cam’ron experienced a career rejuvenation with the popular podcast “It is What it Is” with fellow New York spitter Mase.

Cam’ron, 49, whose full name is Cam’ron Giles, has started his new “Talk With Flee” podcast, where he speaks on a variety of subjects including the famous Roc Nation brunches on the eve of the annual Grammy Awards.

The “Oh Boy” emcee said most of those who clamored to attend the brunches were motivated by a desire to meet and do business with Jay-Z or other A-listers. Cam, however, was born in East Harlem, N.Y., and has known the rapper for decades. And since Cam had affiliations and deals with Jay in the past, he didn’t have the yearning to rub shoulders like many others. And while they are not enemies, they are not exactly friends either.

‘Not a big deal for me to be around Jay-Z,’ Cam’ron says

“I done records with Jay-Z. I was actually signed to Jay-Z’s company,” Cam’ron explained. “Actually had a joint venture with Jay-Z and Def Jam. It’s not a big deal for me to be around Jay-Z.”

Cam also said that he had no desire to meet and hang out with the folks who attended the brunches.

“You got a bunch of people just hanging out taking pictures,” Cam’ron told his audience. “End of the day, why am I going to see n—-s I seen 100 times and then it’s really nothing to talk about?”

More than that, Cam added that if he wasn’t doing business deals or making records with the attendees by this time in his career, he wasn’t interested in starting up a relationship now.

“As far as hanging out with n—-s,” the rapper explained. “We never had that relationship and I’m not gonna go to a brunch to try and have that relationship then.”

Cam hastened to add that he has nothing against Jay-Z and actually admires the billionaire business baron. He also said the Roc Nation brunches are a great space for artists who are trying to come up in the game and make a name for themselves. But since he was already a made man, the brunches were never an attractive event to attend during Grammy weekends.