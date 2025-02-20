JLo’s Dubai show is a mixed bag of glamour and critique

Jennifer Lopez, the multi-talented singer and actress, has had a tumultuous start to 2025. Following the end of her two-year marriage to actor Ben Affleck in January, Lopez faced another setback during her recent performance in Dubai. On Feb. 18, she headlined the sales launch event for Burj Azizi, the world’s second-tallest tower, but her performance left many fans disappointed.

A star-studded event

The event took place at the Coca-Cola Arena, where Lopez performed in front of an audience of approximately 15,000 attendees. The crowd was eager to see the pop icon showcase her hits, including “I’m Into You,” “If You Had My Love,” and “Louboutins.” Dressed in a sparkling jumpsuit, Lopez attempted to dazzle the audience with her signature dance moves.

Vocal criticism

Despite her glamorous appearance and energetic choreography, fans who viewed the performance online were quick to criticize her vocal delivery. Many expressed their disappointment, noting that her singing did not meet their expectations. Comments on social media reflected this sentiment, with one user stating, “Oehhh no bueno,” while another lamented, “Omg Jlo girl I can’t defend you no more. It’s ok to lip sync sis.” These reactions highlight a growing concern among fans regarding Lopez’s vocal abilities, especially as she continues to perform at high-profile events.

Beauty over vocals

While the critiques of her singing were harsh, many fans were quick to acknowledge Lopez’s stunning looks. At 55, she continues to impress with her youthful appearance and fit physique. Comments such as, “She sounds horrible but she looks beautiful as always,” and “Ignoring the performance, she looks great,” indicate that while her vocal performance may have faltered, her visual appeal remains strong.

The event’s significance

The Burj Azizi launch event was not just a concert; it was a significant occasion attended by government officials, investors, media representatives, and celebrities. The tower, which is set to be completed by 2028, will feature luxurious suites, penthouses, apartments, holiday homes, and an all-suite seven-star hotel. This ambitious project underscores Dubai’s ongoing commitment to luxury and innovation in architecture.

Fan reactions and future implications

The mixed reviews of Lopez’s performance raise questions about her future in live music. As a seasoned performer, she has built a career on her charisma and stage presence, but the scrutiny of her vocal abilities may impact her reputation. Fans are left wondering if she will adapt her performance style, perhaps leaning more towards pre-recorded vocals to ensure a polished show.