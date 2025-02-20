Kanye West has insisted he’s not a Nazi after reflection”.

The controversial rapper – who recently returned to X after taking his account offline following a string of anti-Semitic comments as well as launching a swastika t-shirt – sparked fierce backlash after declaring his admiration for Adolf Hitler and branding himself a Nazi.

Taking to X on Wednesday (19.02.25), he wrote: “After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.”

Hours earlier, he appeared to respond to Adam Sandler’s ‘Saturday Night Live‘ performance from last weekend’s 50th anniversary special.

In a tribute song written for the occasion, the comedian – whose family are Jewish – made an apparent reference to Ye as he quipped: “50 years of finding out your favorite musician’s antisemitic.”

Kanye tweeted: “Adam Sandler thank you for the love.”

Earlier this week, the 47-year-old rapper revealed his shocking swastika t-shirt had been in the pipeline for some time.

In response to his Yeezy store being pulled due to the merchandise bearing the notorious Nazi hate symbol, he wrote: “No one seems to wanna produce me wittle t shirt.(sic)”

And he later added in all capitals: “I remember going to Japan and gasping when I saw what is known as the swastika on clothing. It felt illegal to even look at it. That’s how I had been programmed.

“I then found out that swastika had many different meanings and many different names.

“I’ve had my swastika t shirt idea for over 8 years. It was so intriguing to me that a symbol had so much programing in it. (sic)”

Earlier in his tirade, Kanye had declared his previous anti-Semitic comments to be “90 percent Jew proof” and he went on to explain he meant no one had been able to “stop” him.

He wrote: “I will write this more poetically in a bit cause right now I’m finishing my verse for Game’s album.

“The idea of being Jew proof is

“I said all these politically incorrect things and nobody was able to stop me extort me threaten me to change anything

“And I made 40 million the next day between my different business

“There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with

“The point I made and showed is that I am not under Jewish control anymore (sic)”