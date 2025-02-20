Lizzo flaunts her body to show off weight loss (photo)

Lizzo has never been shy about flossing her body on social media. The difference now is most fans believe the singer looks “Good as Hell,” matching the title of one of her hit songs.

The Detroit-born songstress, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has made dramatic strides in weight loss since announcing her health journey during a retreat in September 2024.

In a post on Wednesday, Feb. 20, for her 12 million Instagram followers, the 36-year-old singer wore a black Yitty mesh plunge bralette and matching panties. Lizzo looked back at herself in the mirror while taking a selfie.

“Me myself & all my Memes,” she captioned the carousel post that included multiple memes and sayings, garnering enthusiastic reviews from her fanbase.

Despite sharing numerous pictures of her workouts, health retreat and steady progress over the months, some fans suggest she’s taking Ozempic to achieve her ideal weight.

“Oh she’s TAKING IT,” one user wrote.

Lizzo, who’s weathered years of fat-shaming and body criticism, dismissed the skeptics.

“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” wrote in an Instagram carousel back in September.

Most fans celebrated Lizzo’s transformation:

“Baby what ya’ll gonna say now? Lizzo ain’t playing,” wrote one user.

“I was here before the transformation. I love both,” commented another.

“Wow amazing transformation!!! You look great sistah!!!” said a third.

“Gurrrrrrrlllllll you looking like da bomb,” added a fourth.

The praise continued among the 500,000 users who liked the post:

“Omg!! LIZZO!!! So proud of uuuu!!!” “Break the internet today why don’t you!” “VERY well done Queen ❤️🔥😍”