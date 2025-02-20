Coincidence? ‘Gay baby’ note makes Griner pull out of event

The appearance of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner at a prominent cannabis industry conference was abruptly canceled this week following the discovery of a concerning note near her hotel accommodations. A subsequent investigation, however, is leading authorities to believe that it might just have been an unfortunate coincidence.

Griner, 34, recently acquired by the Atlanta Dream, was scheduled to address attendees at the Women Grow Leadership Summit on Feb. 17 at Maryland’s Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center when the incident occurred. Her decision to withdraw came after finding a note containing the phrase “Gay Baby Jail” in proximity to her hotel room. Griner has come out as gay.

Griner taking no chances after Russia experience

The phrase, while seemingly obscure, raised significant concerns about Griner’s safety at the event. The timing was particularly sensitive given Griner’s high-profile status following her 2022 detention in Russia.

However, preliminary findings by law enforcement officials from Prince George’s County suggest the phrase has connections to online gaming communities, though they’ve emphasized no direct threats were made against Griner or other hotel guests. They also believe the phrase, found on a piece of duct tape, might’ve been left by a previous guest — which raises questions about how well housekeeping does its job between guest stays.

“Detectives have learned the phrase ‘gay baby jail’ is commonly used as a video game reference,” according to a statement from police obtained by TMZ Sports. “At the time the tape was located, a large convention was taking place at the Gaylord which attracts thousands of people, many with an interest in anime as well as video game enthusiasts. At this time, detectives have uncovered no link to or threat against the guest who located the tape.”

Questions about venue security protocols

The incident has prompted scrutiny of the hotel’s safety procedures. Women Grow CEO Dr. Chanda Macias has publicly questioned whether proper room cleaning protocols were followed.

The situation highlights the complex security considerations for venues hosting high-profile figures, particularly those who may face heightened risks due to their public standing.

This disruption comes at a critical time for the cannabis industry, where women remain underrepresented in leadership positions despite the sector’s explosive growth.

Women in cannabis leadership

The Women Grow Leadership Summit represents an important platform addressing systemic challenges facing women entrepreneurs and executives in the cannabis industry. Recent industry data shows women hold approximately 37 percent of executive positions in the sector.

With the cannabis market generating more than $32 million annually and serving nearly 50 million consumers, the summit aims to address funding disparities, policy hurdles, and mentorship opportunities crucial for women’s advancement in the field.

Industry projections estimating $58 million in sales by 2030 underscore the importance of diverse leadership as the market expands. Events like the Women Grow summit provide vital networking and educational resources for those traditionally marginalized in business leadership.

Broader implications

This incident reflects larger concerns about public safety for high-profile individuals, particularly those who may face multiple intersecting vulnerabilities. For Griner, whose 10-time All-Star status and personal history have placed her firmly in the public eye, such security concerns represent a serious consideration when accepting speaking engagements.

The cannabis industry’s rapid evolution presents both opportunities and challenges for diverse leadership. Organizations like Women Grow work to ensure women can participate fully in the economic opportunities presented by cannabis legalization while navigating complex regulatory and social environments.

As authorities continue investigating the note’s origins, the incident serves as a reminder of the security considerations event organizers must prioritize when hosting prominent figures. It also highlights how quickly such incidents can disrupt professional gatherings and limit important conversations about representation in emerging industries.

The convention center management has not issued public statements regarding potential security enhancements following the incident. However, industry observers note that venues hosting high-profile events increasingly face pressure to implement comprehensive security protocols that protect all participants.

For the cannabis industry specifically, creating safe and inclusive professional environments remains crucial to attracting diverse talent and leadership. As the sector continues its transition from underground market to mainstream business, establishing professional standards that prioritize safety and inclusion will be essential to its long-term success.

The disruption to the summit’s programming underscores how security concerns can impact industry events and limit important conversations about representation, policy reform, and business development in the rapidly evolving cannabis marketplace.