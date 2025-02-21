Beyoncé teams up with Ulta Beauty for major deal

Beyoncé has announced an “historic partnership” with Ulta Beauty. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the beauty industry, where celebrity-backed brands continue to reshape the retail landscape.

The 43-year-old pop star’s beauty brand Cécred has confirmed its first retail partner, with its products coming to over 1,400 Ulta Beauty stores as well as the retailer’s website. The nationwide rollout represents one of the largest beauty brand launches in recent retail history.

“In the past year, we’ve helped so many make a deeper connection with their hair, building a community that redefines what a typical hair care brand looks like,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. “Our historic partnership with Ulta Beauty represents a meaningful milestone in our journey of getting Cécred in the aisles and salons nationwide for everyone to experience.” The partnership is expected to significantly expand access to the brand’s innovative hair care solutions.

The ‘Crazy In Love’ hitmaker noted that she has always strived for Cécred to be “an inclusive force of excellence, investing in research, science and testing for all hair types”. The brand’s research and development team includes leading cosmetic scientists and hair care specialists from across the industry.

“As a Black founder, there are misconceptions that we can only make products for hair like ours. Society has trained us to focus on our differences, and it’s kept us in boxes,” she explained. “But little do people know, your hair and my hair, whether it’s coily, kinky, wavy or straight, has a lot more in common than it does differences.” This inclusive approach reflects the brand’s commitment to serving diverse hair care needs.

“Seeing our products perform across everyone is proof that when you put science in front of bias, the results speak for themselves.” The brand’s extensive testing has demonstrated effectiveness across a wide range of hair types and textures, reinforcing its universal appeal.

Ulta Beauty’s president and new CEO Kecia Steelman revealed the partnership retailer’s largest exclusive hair brand launch in its history. The company’s strategic focus on inclusive beauty continues to strengthen its position in the market.

“It’s going to be very prominent, front-and-center with life-sized fixtures and bottle amplification,” she added. “We’re going to amplify this in a way that we’ve never done before in our salons. It’s going to be a total 360-degree approach.” The launch will include comprehensive staff training to ensure expert product knowledge and application guidance.

The partnership represents a significant shift in the beauty retail landscape, where celebrity-founded brands are increasingly focusing on scientific credibility alongside star power. This emphasis on research-backed formulations has become increasingly important to conscious consumers.

This collaboration also marks a milestone for Black-owned beauty brands in mainstream retail, highlighting the growing recognition of inclusive beauty products in the mass market. The move is expected to inspire further diversity in the beauty industry.

Ulta Beauty’s commitment to the partnership includes extensive marketing campaigns across digital and traditional channels. The retailer’s network of professional stylists will receive specialized training to support the brand’s launch, ensuring customers receive expert guidance on product selection and usage.

The partnership demonstrates both companies’ dedication to advancing inclusive beauty standards while providing high-quality hair care solutions. By combining Beyoncé‘s influential platform with Ulta Beauty’s extensive retail presence, the collaboration aims to make professional-grade hair care more accessible to consumers nationwide.

The launch strategy includes innovative in-store displays and educational initiatives designed to help customers understand the science behind the products. This focus on education and accessibility aligns with both brands’ missions to empower consumers through informed beauty choices.

Industry experts view this partnership as a potential game-changer in the hair care category, noting how it combines celebrity influence with scientific expertise and retail accessibility. The collaboration is expected to set new standards for celebrity beauty brand launches in the retail space.